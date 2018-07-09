Goat.sheep.cow North, the popular cheese shop's second location, was supposed to debut a new menu months ago. Owners Patty Floersheimer and Trudi Wagner had hired Amalia Scatena, formerly of Cannon Green, to come up with more elaborate entrees for the upper Meeting Street cafe.
But Scatena left the cafe without introducing a new menu. According to general manager Nicholas Garcia, Scatena's sous chef from Cannon Green is now the kitchen manager. Bev Harrell is supervising the same menu that was in place prior to Scatena joining the team in April.
But Harrell has put together a special menu for Fête Fromage in celebration of Bastille Day on Saturday. Garcia says they hope the dishes resonate with guests so they can add some of them to the standing menu.
Besides olives and comté with apple compote, dishes include smoked salmon rillettes on a toasted baguette, beef tartare, baked brie with lavender honey, and croque Provençal, which adds roasted heirloom tomatoes to a traditional croque monsieur.
The Bastille Day menu will be available from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday complete with personal-sized champagne bottles. Small plates are priced under $12 with wine pours at $5.