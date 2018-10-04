Trendspotting isn’t inherently sinful, but food writers are regularly warned against labeling long established culinary practices as the suddenly hot thing. That’s sage advice: It’s both exclusionary and ignorant to act as though there’s no backstory to pho or boba or Japanese jelly noodles.
Yet so far as I can tell, there’s nothing wrong with rooting for a food item beloved by one cultural group to become broadly popular. In short, I’m ready for raspados to attain national fixation status.
Sometimes reductively described as a Mexican snow cone, a raspado is one of Latin America’s many shaved ice-based desserts. At its simplest, a raspado is just hand-scraped ice sweetened with cut fruit and syrup, but condensed milk and ice cream are common additions.
What makes raspados so captivating, though, are their auras of spice: Raspados makers generally don’t stint on chamoy, a salted sour fruit, such as mango or plum, sold both pickled and dried. Sauces and candies flavored with chamoy are likely to show up in a raspados cup, often at the same time. Lime juice and chili powder make appearances too, lessening the sugary wallop of pineapple or rompope (eggnog) syrup, and oily fresh peanuts were mixed into the tamarind raspado I recently ordered in Phoenix.
Although I was reminded of the greatness of raspados while traveling in Arizona, which styles itself a kind of raspados capital, other Southwestern states have proud raspados traditions too: Food writer Gustavo Arellano forwarded me a terrific September story from The Texas Observer chronicling the four-hour waits for “raspas” at a stand in the tiny town of Elsa, just north of the Mexican border. “Tucson has nothing even close to approaching their obsession, nor does L.A.,” he says.
Raspados aren’t limited to the Southwest: They’re available from New York to North Carolina. But unlike tacos and tamales, they’re not always easy to find. Los Cuates: Elotes y Mas on Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston is apparently the lone local source that keeps regular hours. Indeed, raspados remain so obscure in some communities that many of my fellow food writers at the Association of Food Journalists’ meeting in Phoenix had never heard the word.
Still, I think that situation is destined to change soon, particularly as the nation’s Latino population disperses and summers grow hotter. At least that’s what I’m wishing for. And while I’m keeping my fingers crossed, here’s hoping that when the trend finally hits, food writers cover it with the respect it deserves.