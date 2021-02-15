Ghost Kitchen is now open in North Charleston

Eaters who weren’t familiar with ghost kitchens prior to the pandemic now have a firm grasp on the concept, also sometimes described as a virtual brand: A ghost kitchen offers delivery exclusively, so you can order from the “restaurant,” but you can’t go there.

In short, if you’ve ever come across a burger joint or chicken wing slinger on Uber Eats or DoorDash that you haven’t noticed in real life, you’ve just seen a ghost.

But to complicate the definition slightly, there is now a physical space in North Charleston by the name of Ghost Kitchen Charleston. The former owner of Duvall Catering & Events developed the facility to support incorporeal restaurants, as well as food trucks, independent bakers, and small-scale caterers and artisan food producers.

“My mission is to help small businesses grow and be successful while making their lives easier,” said Steve Wenger, who’s spent the last two years on what he describes as his “retirement project.”

Wenger in 1991 purchased Stephen Duvall & Associates Catering from its original owners and remained at its head until selling the company to Dave Byron in 2018. During Wenger's tenure, Duvall was inducted into the Leading Caterers of America, a prestigious industry group.

Ghost Kitchen Charleston, 3555 Dorchester Road, features 10 cooking stations and plug-in stations for 20 food trucks. Rates vary from $300 to $1,500 a month, with additional fees for food truck parking and extra storage.

For more information, visit ghostkitchenchs.com or call 843-872-9598.