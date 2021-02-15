Ghost Kitchen is now open in North Charleston

Samantha Ellsworth, left, and Jenny Gaddy with Atlyss Food Co. prep meals for the day at the now open Ghost Kitchen on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in North Charleston. The Ghost Kitchen Charleston is a 5,000 square-foot commercial culinary space for restauranteurs and food trucks. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
A stocked food pantry is seen at the now open Ghost Kitchen on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in North Charleston. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff
Eaters who weren’t familiar with ghost kitchens prior to the pandemic now have a firm grasp on the concept, also sometimes described as a virtual brand: A ghost kitchen offers delivery exclusively, so you can order from the “restaurant,” but you can’t go there.
In short, if you’ve ever come across a burger joint or chicken wing slinger on Uber Eats or DoorDash that you haven’t noticed in real life, you’ve just seen a ghost.
But to complicate the definition slightly, there is now a physical space in North Charleston by the name of Ghost Kitchen Charleston. The former owner of Duvall Catering & Events developed the facility to support incorporeal restaurants, as well as food trucks, independent bakers, and small-scale caterers and artisan food producers.
Ghost Kitchen Charleston, 3555 Dorchester Road, features 10 cooking stations and plug-in stations for 20 food trucks. Rates vary from $300 to $1,500 a month, with additional fees for food truck parking and extra storage.
