The Charleston Wine + Food Festival starts on Wednesday, which means plenty of culinary enthusiasts will need a restorative meal come Sunday morning. To help you plot your recovery, we’re this week featuring a set of brunch destinations that might not have cracked your standard rotation, either because they’re new or located away from downtown.
Soul food’s in relatively short supply on Sunday mornings, with many restaurant owners reluctant to compete with church. But The Spot 47 at Fair Deal Grocery on the Eastside is making sure customers don’t have to choose between faith and collard greens.
Owner Deborah Anderson puts gospel music on the sound system for the restaurant’s Sunday brunch, which debuted this weekend; she’s promoting the weekly meal as “soul food that feeds your soul.”
“The menu will change from week to week,” Anderson says. For the Sunday launch, she offered baked turkey wings; collards with cabbage; mac-and-cheese and lima beans over rice. The plate’s priced at $12.95 for a large portion, or $7.95 for a smaller serving (plus an optional and advisable $2 for neck bones.)
While the plate comes packaged in a Styrofoam container, guests who stay for brunch can also purchase beer or wine.
The Spot 47, 47 Cooper St., serves brunch on Sundays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. For more information, visit thespot47.com or call 843-444-3167.