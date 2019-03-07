The Charleston Wine + Food Festival started on Wednesday, which means plenty of culinary enthusiasts will need a restorative meal come Sunday morning. To help you plot your recovery, we’re this week featuring a set of brunch destinations that might not have cracked your standard rotation, either because they’re new or located away from downtown.
The Europeanness of Sena Café isn’t specific, but the same could be said of the Mount Pleasant coffeehouse’s owners.
Ognjen and Senia Jovic have lived all over the continent, starting out from the former Yugoslavia. Evidence of their travels appears in the pastry case, which on a recent morning was stocked with tortes, cannoli, cream puffs and baklava.
Other days bring pound cake, tiramisu and berry tarts, selected according to a strategy recently outlined by the Jovics on their Instagram page: “Whenever the chef decides, it’s the right time, but if you come in and ask for them for the next day, they’ll most likely be there,” they wrote in a post about red-wine poached apples filled with walnut nougat.
While the European desserts flank a fairly deracinated menu of wraps, soups, muffins and bagels, one of the items worth ordering (or, if not available, asking “for them for the next day,”) is a baked good which straddles the sweet-savory divide. A flaky borek, stuffed with spinach and served warm, is a tender reminder of where the Jovics’ journey began.
Sena Café, 2170 Snyder Circle, is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Sunday-Monday. To learn more, call 314-680-9889 or visit the afore-mentioned Instagram page at instagram.com/senacafe.