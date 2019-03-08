The Charleston Wine + Food Festival started on Wednesday, which means plenty of culinary enthusiasts will need a restorative meal come Sunday morning. To help you plot your recovery, we’re this week featuring a set of brunch destinations that might not have cracked your standard rotation, either because they’re new or located away from downtown.
For Charleston Wine + Food Festival goers who don’t stop partying until the last ticketed event is cleaned up, Sunday is too soon for recovery; their back-to-normal breakfast is served on Monday morning.
And it might well be served at FOOD on Spruill, a two-year-old North Charleston restaurant that works as hard as festival revelers play.
Actually, the word “restaurant” might be a touch too pretentious for FOOD. Despite its lack of counter seating, many Americans would likely describe the boxy, one-windowed room as a diner, based on the always-full glass coffeepot, uncovered tables and community bulletin board. FOOD is so removed from downtown Charleston’s food-obsessed culture that when a man recently reached for his phone during lunch, one of his co-workers joked, “He’s going to post this on Instagram, yo!”
Although the décor is sparse, there is a Skyline Chili menu on FOOD’s wall. While it’s unusual for one restaurant to post a menu from another, owner Pete Twomey, who also operates Islands Catering, is unembarrassed about his affection for Ohio’s best-known chili purveyor.
He doesn’t use its canned product, though. Twomey makes his chili from scratch, putting plenty of cocoa and cinnamon in the mix to sweeten the meat. In traditional Cincinnati fashion, he serves it over spaghetti with beans, onions and cheese (A five-way is a source of never-ending humor for the state’s detractors, even though pasta with tomato-based meat sauce is a common meal across the country.)
For customers who arrive before 11 a.m., the chili’s also available alongside eggs. Other breakfast choices include biscuits and gravy, and a $6.95 two-egg plate. That crowd probably doesn’t include those who’ve festivaled for five days straight, though.
FOOD on Spruill, 4262 Spruill Ave., is open 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday-Friday. The restaurant is closed on the weekend. For more information, call 843-303-5887 or visit food-byislandscatering.com.