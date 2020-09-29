Geechie Boy slowly transitioning to Marsh Hen Mill after agreeing to drop contentious name

It takes more than good intentions to get a problematic business name changed, as the owners of Geechie Boy Mill have lately discovered.

Following a round of social media pushback led by celebrity chef Samin Nosrat, Greg and Betsy Johnsman in July vowed to rename their decades-old Edisto Island operation. But the Johnsmans say their attempt to rebrand as Marsh Hen Mill has been slowed by bureaucratic and financial hurdles.

“When we agreed to listen and do the right thing, the thing about that is you don’t realize the steps you have to take,” Greg Johnsman says. “People don’t understand we have to do everything in the worst time for it.”

By “everything,” Johnsman means getting name approval from state and federal government agencies, designing a new logo, commissioning printing plates for grain bags and resubmitting products to supermarkets for inventory consideration. According to Johnsman, those processes have been slowed by coronavirus related changes in office hours and staffing.

At this point, Johnsman isn’t sure when the Geechie Boy name will vanish from shelves forever.

“I’d love to give a date, but it’s not realistic,” he says. “I don’t have lawyers. I don’t have extra help, so we’re trying to do it as we know how to do it.”

Frustrated by the amount of time and money this project is consuming, he adds, “I want to be a miller again.”

Although a previous owner in the 1980s named the grits company for a White farmer who went by the nickname “Geechie Boy,” the moniker was widely viewed as capitalizing on a perceived association with African American culture. Gullah Geechee residents of the Lowcountry have long pointed to the brand as an example of harmful cultural appropriation.

Opponents of the Geechie Boy name increased pressure on the Johnsmans after several major corporations this spring dropped iconic brands to show their support for racial equality. Within the span of a single week in June, Quaker Oats announced it would retire the name and image of Aunt Jemima; B&G Foods Inc. said it would reconsider its Cream of Wheat package; and Mars Food vowed to take Uncle Ben’s in a different direction.

The latter two pledges both came to fruition in late September, with B&G scrapping the illustration of a Black chef that has graced Cream of Wheat boxes since 1893 and Uncle Ben’s reemerging as Ben’s Original.

While the Johnsmans are eager to wrap up rebranding, it seems unlikely that the transition will be completed this year. Johnsman says he’s been warned that the Internal Revenue Service may not review the company’s name change application until December, a crucial step in cutting all ties with Geechie Boy.

“We’re not doing any DBA,” Johnsman says of his moral objections to “doing business as,” which would allow him to trot out Marsh Hen while Geechie Boy lingered on paper. “We’re physically changing the brand: We are not hiding it under anything. I want to give that new name full steam ahead.”

That’s, in part, because the new name didn’t come easy. Johnsman says he wandered through grocery stores and mentally flipped through every sports team name he could conjure, trying to find inspiration for a name that would encapsulate his family’s company.

He toyed with asking The Post and Courier to sponsor a contest. He wrote out pages of ideas, playing off words associated with corn and his father-in-law’s last name, McKoy. But he couldn’t turn “endosperm” into anything people would want to buy and didn’t see any point in inventing a connection to the Hatfields and McCoys.

Customers had plenty of suggestions. Many of them thought “Farmer Boy” would do the trick, but others emailed and texted with “some names I can’t even tell you because they’re inappropriate. They thought we were angry and thought it would help.”

Finally, the Johnsmans settled on a name. They invested a few thousand dollars in getting it registered before learning it was already taken.

Its replacement, Johnsman says, arrived in a vision. Around the same time, Betsy Johnsman came across a reference to marsh hens in a Bible verse, persuading the couple that the bird was the perfect symbol for their relationship with the Lowcountry and its land.

“In two words, I’m trying to tell the whole story of coming to Charleston for the first time,” says Johnsman, who visited the area while studying poultry science at Clemson University. “You smell the pluff mud and you can see God’s grace: How do you say that in two words?”

Johnsman says he was careful to choose a name which, in addition to communicating the family’s commitment to stewardship of the environment and heirloom grains, wouldn’t cause offense.

“I wear my heart on my sleeve, and when people started attacking me, I took it off my sleeve and hid it,” he says. “Now it’s on my sleeve again. I can sleep at night knowing I don’t have a product I’m ashamed of.”

Even before the Johnsmans chose a name, their 6-year-old son was attuned to what they wanted to accomplish. He was at the Geechie Boy Market when a customer asked an employee to explain why the company was searching for a new identity: He looked up from his coloring and said his parents wanted to find a name that represented their love for everyone.

Marsh Hen Mill answered the family’s prayers, Johnsman says.