Geechie Boy Mill drops its brand in favor of a name that won't 'cause harm or discomfort'

After years of being accused of cultural appropriation by Gullah Geechee residents of the Lowcountry, a white-owned milling company in Edisto is changing its name in response to increased national pressure.

Betsy Johnsman of Geechie Boy Mill says negative feedback has picked up in the weeks since companies wishing to demonstrate their commitment to racial equality have disposed of iconic brands such as Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pie. She and her husband, Greg Johnsman, in a statement attributed the name change to a desire to find a name that wouldn’t cause "harm or discomfort to anyone.”

The Johnsmans said they’ll reveal the new name after they’ve legally secured it.

A publicist for the grits maker declined to specify when packages bearing the potentially offensive name and accompanying image of a smiling farmer would no longer appear on shelves.

“We are doing everything to move the process along,” Betsy Johnsman said. “This will take some time to fully transition to our new brand."

Although the Johnsmans and their publicist didn’t cite a single precipitating incident, celebrity cookbook author and food television host Samin Nosrat on Tuesday night criticized the company through her Instagram account, which has more than half a million followers.

“By all accounts, the family who owns (Geechie Boy Mill) is not descended from Gullah Geechee culture,” Nosrat wrote, asking for proof that she’d misinterpreted the situation.

She added that she didn’t want to see the mill go out of business but hoped its owners would reconsider its name “if in fact no one who currently profits off of it comes (from) the largely oppressed people who make up the culture being sold to us on the label.”

Nosrat later posted a response she received from Geechie Boy Mill, assuring her that: “We are working hard to review and change the name with the current climate. We thank you and are taking this very serious. God bless.” She pledged to support the company in return.

When the Johnsmans in 2003 purchased a half-century old mill from Betsy Johnsman’s father, Adair McKoy, its products were already being marketed under the Geechie Boy name.

According to Betsy Johnsman, McKoy chose the name to honor Raymond L. Tumbleston, a vegetable farmer popularly known as “Geechie Boy” on the Sea Islands. McKoy and Tumbleston farmed together for a decade, and McKoy reportedly considered Tumbleston “one of the best business partners he ever had.”

But as Geechie Boy gained national prominence, with mounting high-end menu mentions and appearances in glossy magazines, the suitability of its name was questioned repeatedly by food fans attuned to the racial dynamics of Southern farming.

Similar concerns over “mascotification” were raised in 2016 when Revelry Brewing Co. released a Gullah Cream Ale, but early critics of the local beer maker have since said those issues were sorted out through conversation.

While it will go by another name, the Johnsmans say their operation, which now produces cornmeal and rice, in addition to grits, will otherwise remain the same.