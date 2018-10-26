Made from Jimmy Red corn, a nearly extinct moonshine grain that has been making a comeback, New Southern Revival Brand Straight Bourbon Whiskey continues to make waves in the beverage world for Charleston's High Wire Distilling Co.

Garden & Gun magazine has published the winners of its 2018 Made in the South awards, a competition that recognizes Southern artisans in food, drink, outdoors, home, style and crafts categories, and High Wire Distilling Co.'s bourbon whiskey was deemed not just the best in the drink category, but the best product overall.

To get there, it beat out a slew of worthy contenders, including a smoked beer collaboration between Evil Twin Brewing's Jeppe Jarnit-Bjergsø, bacon-master Allan Benton and Blackberry Farm, a trio of critical darlings in the food-and-beverage world.

Drinks judge Miles Macquarrie, the beverage director and founder of Kimball House in Decatur, Ga., and the newly opened Watchman's Seafood & Spirits in Atlanta, says he was confronted by a table of nearly 100 products for the judging.

"There was everything from spirits to beer and wine and nonalcoholic mixers and teas and everything you can think of," he says. Armed with dry crackers and sparkling water to cleanse his palate, Macquarrie powered through and found High Wire's bourbon to be worthy of the high prize.

"Whiskey production, a lot of times — I don't want to say all the time — people don't put as much thought into the base, of the corn used," he says. "They focus more on the yeast strains and fermentations."

Scott Blackwell and Ann Marshall, owners of High Wire, started the process by working with Jimmy Hagood of Food for the Southern Soul and planting a small crop of Jimmy Red, just to see how it would do. It did great and resulted in a product that caused a stir.

The first cask's worth of bourbon sold out in 10 minutes, as Wayne Curtis writes in Garden & Gun, and the product stunned "a roomful of whiskey experts reduced to a confused silence."

Since then, High Wire and Hagood have committed to growing enough of the corn in order to keep the bourbon stocked year-round.

"Just like a chef would think strongly about ingredients, they did the same about the corn when making it," says Macquarrie, who was impressed with the bourbon's unique flavors. "You get sweetness up front and a rich, kind of buttery quality. It's a great high quality thing and the history of the ingredient is really cool, too."

This is the first time a product from the contest's drinks category has ever been named best overall in the magazine's annual contest that recognizes Southern artisanal products.

As part of the honor, High Wire will receive $10,000. Marshall and Blackwell say they will be taking their staff on a retreat "to celebrate and thank them for their hard work in helping us get to this point, and work together to map out our plans for the future. As for the rest? We’ll be investing it right back in our Jimmy Red Bourbon stocks for 2021."

Garden & Gun will celebrate all the winners during the Made in the South weekend slated for Nov. 9-11 in Charleston. Its annual issue featuring winners will hit stands Nov. 20.