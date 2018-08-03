The culinary and performing arts rarely intersect in Charleston, unless the dining benefits that come with a Pure Theater membership count: A 2016 Charleston Arts Festival program featuring food by FIG’s Jason Stanhope and poetry by Marcus Amaker was the last notable local attempt to combine the creative endeavors.
But the Gaillard Center is giving the union another go with Prints in Clay, an evening consisting of a dinner and concert of spirituals performed by mezzo-soprano J’Nai Bridges. A photo exhibit and walking tour will round out the Sept. 15 event, described as an “exploration into the many significant contributions of African Americans to the history and culture of the community.”
“The point is to lead into the event: Not to overshadow or compete with it,” says culinary historian and author Jessica Harris, who’s curating the three-course meal. “I can’t wait to go to the concert.”
According to Harris, the menu for the dinner hasn’t yet been finalized but is likely to emphasize rice. Gaillard’s executive chef, Frank Halasz, will prepare the dishes. Harris, considered the nation’s foremost expert on food of the African diaspora, will speak between courses.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Harris, who has a background in theater. “I think it’s going to be a good prelude to the concert.”
The Gaillard is offering various ticket packages; the 5 p.m. dinner alone is priced at $89 plus fees. For more information, visit gaillardcenter.com or call 843-242-3099.