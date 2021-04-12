From raw field corn to finished dish, Juan Luis' chef team constructs 1 meticulous nacho

Like every week on the calendar, the third week of April is brimming with made-up food holidays. Presumably the highly observant have already secured their pineapple upside-down cakes and jellybeans.

But April 21 is a legitimately significant date in American culinary history. On that day in 2012, the University of Kansas’ food service provider constructed the biggest serving of nachos that the world has ever seen.

At least, judges from Guinness World Records had never before authenticated a larger chip-and-cheese heap.

“It took a lot of coordination to get food delivered and to lay it all out in the trough,” an admiring Guinness official said, noting some of the hurdles cleared to assemble 4,689 pounds of nachos. Fearful that the 80-foot-long appetizer wouldn’t make weight, one of the cooks made a last-minute run to Walmart for supplemental cans of refried beans.

Since the record was set, others have attempted to best it. In 2018, the Las Cruces, N.M., tourism department arranged for folklorico groups to dance while volunteers spread out truckloads of cheese, beans and green chiles. A Guinness spokeswoman said her organization is still reviewing the results but an attendee ruled it was “fun times.”

Yet not every nacho backer has an eye on the Guinness prize. Charleston restaurateur John Lewis, who is on the verge of relocating his Mexican restaurant from a trailer at Lewis Barbecue to the former Workshop venue at Pacific Box & Crate, is more interested in a single nacho’s smallest details.

Lewis recently demonstrated for The Post and Courier how he puts together a serving of nachos, which consists of eight freestanding chips, from prepping the corn to applying green chile hot sauce.

He hasn’t weighed the finished product.

STEP 1: SOURCE THE CORN

Marsh Hen Mill (known as Geechie Boy Mill before its owners switched to a name less likely to cause offense) supplies its Trucker’s Favorite Yellow dent corn to the trailer now known as Juan Luis (Lewis is in the process of switching to a name less likely to cause offense.) Lewis prefers it because it has “the tiniest bit more fat” than other yellow corns he’s tried.

STEP 2: COOK THE CORN

The crucial ingredient in nixtamalization, or the process of treating corn to make it easily digestible, is calcium hydroxide. Traditionally, masa makers used wood ashes to produce the same effect, but now “cal” is a standard item at Latin markets.

A small amount of cal and a large amount of water go into the pot along with the dried corn, which is then brought to a boil.

“Want to see a magic trick?” Lewis asked as he stirred. As the mixture gets hot, the corn changes color. Yellow corn becomes yellower, as though a second coat of paint was applied to the sunshiny kernels. After that transformation, the corn is cooked a little bit longer, but not too long, lest it get sticky.

STEP 3: SOAK THE CORN

Even though the soak takes more time than any other part of the process, save for raising and harvesting corn, there is literally nothing to see here. The corn spends a night in a four-gallon rubber bin.

STEP 4: RINSE THE CORN

“Rinse, not wash it,” Lewis clarified. The goal is to remove stray pieces of husk, not to scrub away flavor.

STEP 5: MILL THE CORN

For now, Lewis is using a motorized molino, or corn grinder, that’s roughly the size of a small lawnmower. He’s buying a bigger model for the new restaurant.

But the principle of any-sized stone molino is the same: The corn is cut and mashed between two thick basalt discs.

Those stones also aerate the dough formed by trickling water into the grinder. Using a chisel, Lewis hand carved a circular series of grooves into them to ensure the precise grind he wants. “Every so often, you have to recarve them,” he said.

What emerges from the machine, protectively wrapped with black plastic to keep corn from spraying into the Lewis Barbecue kitchen, is masa. A hunk of it is soft and stretchy, like an ancient stress ball.

STEP 6: TURN THE CORN INTO TORTILLAS

Another machine enters the process at this point. According to Lewis, “you can’t get tortillas that thin with a press,” so he runs the masa through a tabletop tortilla maker that rolls and cuts. The 5.5-inch tortillas are transferred straight from the maker’s exit chute to a flattop grill.

STEP 7: TURN THE TORTILLAS INTO TOSTADAS

Once cooked, the tortillas are left to cool completely so they won’t puff up when fried. They’re fitted into a wire contraption that functions like a card catalog drawer, with one tortilla in front of another, then lowered into hot oil.

STEP 8: TOP THE TOSTADA

Rather than fuss with each individual nacho, Lewis likes to garnish the whole tostada and then cut it into eighths. The goal is for each nacho to contain the same ingredients in equal measure, averting the frustrating situation familiar to consumers of nachos en masse. Not one of the eight nachos is short on cheese or missing a pickled jalapeno ring.

STEP 9: HEAT THE TOSTADA

After the tostada is smeared with refried pinto beans “all the way to the edges” and blitzed with grated Muenster, it’s run through an impinger oven.

It comes off the conveyor belt with the cheese fully melted, ready to be divided and arranged around a scoop of guacamole, a scoop of salsa and a scoop of sour cream. In keeping with the restaurant’s New Mexican leanings, Lewis scrawls on the nachos with green chile hot sauce before declaring them done.

STEP 10: SERVE THE NACHOS

Customers can usually take it from here.