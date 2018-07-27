In just four years, Germain Jenkins has transformed an empty plot of land into a productive farm and small grocery store that provides residents of a North Charleston food desert with access to fresh fare and other essentials. She is being recognized for her work by the Southern Foodways Alliance, which has awarded Fresh Future Farm the John Egerton Prize, which comes with a cash prize and plenty of exposure.
Jenkins started Fresh Future Farm with a hypothesis: If you give people a chance, they'll step up and solve their own problems.
"People who already working extra hard at keeping the lights on are master problem solvers," she says, "and if given resources and information and freedom to do something, they'll do it. It worked."
She began the nonprofit to take unused land and create food and job opportunities with an eye on self-reliance and community development.
On a small plot leased from the city of North Charleston she put her hypothesis to the test and started growing produce to serve the residents in the food desert of Chicora/Cherokee where there was limited access to fresh vegetables and other nutritious fare. Residents can shop at the farm's small grocery store where essentials are sold in addition to fresh produce grown on site.
"Every single month since we opened this store in May 2016, every month the top sellers have been produce," says Jenkins. "Except last August when the top seller was eclipse glasses."
She says receiving the John Egerton Prize from the Southern Foodways Alliance is a big deal, and not just because Fresh Future Farm will get $5,000 without having had to write a grant application, but because it's proven her belief to be true, that people will help themselves. The farm serves not only as a source of fresh fare but as a community development center that teaches classes on farming and cooking and provides jobs for residents of the community.
Jenkins is excited to travel this August to Nashville to accept the prize, which recognizes "people whose work would benefit from greater freedom, support, and exposure," according to the SFA website.
When asked what she hopes others can learn from her example, she says. "Not to discount the working glass guy or gal in this food access challenge."
As for the prize money, she says she will use some of it to award a college scholarship to an intern and the rest to just meet the daily needs of the nonprofit's work.
In the coming year, she sees her next challenge being growth. She is keeping her eyes on vacant land in the neighborhood where she can put more garden plots and is hoping to be able to convince the city of North Charleston to renew their lease which is up next September. "We hope to prove to the city that this concept can work in other places to address the food desert issue in North Charleston."