A former McCrady’s server on Tuesday sued the celebrated restaurant’s parent company, claiming she was docked shifts after accusing her manager of physical aggression and verbal bullying.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court by former server Jacqueline Burns alleges The Neighborhood Dining Group knowingly sheltered a hostile work environment for women, where cooks were free to look at pornographic e-mails and the general manager routinely cursed at female employees. It further claims the company retaliated against Burns after she complained to the human resources department.
“We strongly disagree with the allegations made by this person,” NDG President David Howard said in a statement Wednesday. "As the president of this business, I can say with confidence that Neighborhood Dining Group is an upstanding company. My daughter is an employee in the same building where the claimant worked, and we do not tolerate improper treatment of any of our restaurants’ employees.”
NDG declined to take up the specifics of the plaintiff’s claims, outlined in detail by the lawsuit.
According to the lawsuit, Burns was so afraid of general manager Tommy Marcinko that she had to start taking anti-anxiety medication. Burns, who was hired in August 2017, alleges Marcinko yelled at her in front of guests and grabbed her by the shoulders in anger.
Marcinko is a longtime Charleston restaurant professional who was recruited by NDG from The Indigo Road group in 2016. Prior to serving as general manager of The Macintosh, he worked in Richmond and managed High Cotton in Greenville.
Similarly, Burns has spent 20 years in restaurants, according to the lawsuit.
Burns says she e-mailed NDG’s human resources department in December to report Marcinko “was a bully, and picked on women.” The company’s human resources specialist initially indicated the complaint would be kept confidential, but Burns said days later she was asked to sign a document acknowledging her name would be revealed to Marcinko.
According to Burns, her name was then shared with Marcinko without her consent, leading to him allegedly “making crude remarks” and writing up Burns “for a completely false reason.” In response to Burns’ mounting concerns, the company arranged for her to meet with the human resources specialist and Howard.
As Burns remembers it, Howard said Marcinko “has a lot on his plate,” and suggested Burns should feel bad about upsetting him by contacting human resources. Burns alleges her hours were cut the following day, reducing her weekly income from $800 to $100-$300. She quit soon thereafter to seek full-time work.
“We will address this person’s claims through the judicial process,” Howard concludes his statement.
Neighborhood Dining Group was last in the news in August, when executive chef and media darling Sean Brock ended his 12-year partnership with the company. Under Brock’s leadership, the restaurant made eight appearances on the James Beard Foundation’s list of award semifinalists, with Brock winning Outstanding Chef Southeast in 2010. Howard in 2017 was personally named to the longlist for the group’s Outstanding Restaurateur prize. Currently, NDG operates eight restaurants in five cities.
A hearing has not been scheduled.