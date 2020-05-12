Former Halls Chophouse server sues downtown Charleston steakhouse over alleged wage theft

Less than a year after settling a class-action lawsuit brought by High Cotton employees who claimed they were required to foot the bill for having their work uniforms professionally laundered, Hall’s Southern Kitchens is being sued by a former Halls Chophouse employee over the same policy.

The suit filed last week in U.S. District Court in Charleston alleges male servers, server assistants and runners at the downtown steakhouse had $5 deducted from their weekly pay to cover the cost of cleaning and pressing.

Under federal law, if an employer requires tipped employees to absorb costs that primarily benefit the employer, such as laundry bills, the employer is barred from claiming a tip credit. That means if an employer’s policies are not compatible with the rules governing the federal tipped minimum wage of $2.13 an hour, he or she must pay the hourly minimum wage of $7.25.

Although the lawsuit says the practice was stopped in October 2018 — one month after High Cotton employees sued the company — Halls employees were neither reimbursed for fees withdrawn over the previous two years nor compensated for the difference between wage types.

A Halls spokeswoman referred questions to attorney Nicole Cantey, who said the company could not comment on pending litigation.

In addition to alleging he was shorted wages through the uniform policy, Justin Noble claims Halls avoided paying overtime by blocking tipped employees from clocking in and out. Noble, who worked at Halls from 2016-2019, claims the restaurant arranged for servers to share a point-of-sales system account so they could ring up checks while off the clock.

According to the Fair Labor Standards Act, employees must be paid time-and-a-half for any hours worked beyond 40 hours in a week.

“These people have put in long hours to provide a quality product that the Halls have built their reputation on, and like everyone else, they deserve to be paid fairly,” Noble’s attorney, Amy Gaffney, said.

Although Noble is the only named plaintiff at this point, Gaffney anticipates other Halls employees will join the suit. Eventually 33 employees signed onto the lawsuit brought against High Cotton, which was settled last summer for $150,000. Of that total, $110,000 was divided among participating employees on a pro rata basis, with payouts ranging from $50 to $14,516.66.

Gaffney said this lawsuit is highly unusual in how closely it tracks the High Cotton case, also handled by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel. In her view, “the road has been cleared” for wage recovery.

At the time of the settlement agreement, the Hall's restaurant group, which also operates SNOB and Rita’s Seaside Grille, continued to deny the allegations contained in the lawsuit.