Food & Wine has named Graft owners Femi Oyediran and Miles White as two of the year's top sommeliers.
The honor comes about a year after the longtime friends, who met while working at Charleston Grill, opened the wine shop/wine bar on upper King Street.
The magazine's "Sommeliers of the Year 2019" list includes a total of nine wine professionals from across the country, from Los Angeles to Boston to Detroit.
The sommeliers selected for Food & Wine's annual list are, according to the publication, "redefining wine lists across the country by focusing on new varieties, new regions, and, most importantly, new voices."
Graft opened in March 2018 at 700 King St. and specializes in bottles priced between $20 and $30. The shop regularly hosts wine tastings, live music and pop-up food vendors.
Of Oyediran and White, Food & Wine wrote, "They brought in a turntable and records they love and opened a spot that’s welcoming and accessible — with top-notch bottles — making Graft the ultimate wine hangout."
On Saturday, Graft's Instagram followers were made aware of the news via a post showing Oyediran and White in the magazine.
It was accompanied by the caption, "We’ve been open just a year but we’ve had the time of our lives. We’re incredibly humbled to be included here and thrilled to represent this city."