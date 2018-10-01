Food Network star Alton Brown and Atlanta-based restaurant designer Elizabeth Ingram this weekend wed in Charleston, celebrating their vows with drinks from Chubby Fish and dishes from chef Alex Lira of the recently-closed Bar Normandy.
Chubby Fish owner Geoff Shyatt says he made cocktails for the couple before the two set sail for their nuptials; Ingram worked on the downtown restaurant's design. According to Eater Atlanta, Ingram is also responsible for the interiors of a number of restaurants in Ford Fry's portfolio.
Lira was in charge of the fare for the post-sail party held at a private residence in downtown Charleston. "Elizabeth asked that they use my handwritten menu as the actual menu," says Lira, so he made copies and she set them at the places.
"It was amazing, caviar and oysters and Marhefka's fish and head cheese," he says.
Then on Sunday, Chubby Fish served the happy couple a private farewell brunch.