Food journalist Barry Estabrook will join P&C readers to discuss latest book: 'Just Eat'

The mark of a great eater, or at least an eater who takes the pastime seriously, is knowing what to order where.

It’s obvious to practiced diners that a restaurant can’t possibly excel at everything on its menu, so they go to one place for fried shrimp and another for red rice. It’s a time-consuming approach, especially when applied to provisioning. A discriminating food lover can spend the better part of a day sourcing the bread, eggs, cheese and meat for a meal that most Americans could put together on a 10-minute supermarket trip.

Still, the payoff is huge. Acknowledging that everyone does one thing best puts perfection in play. Or so ambitious eaters like to think.

Barry Estabrook, author of the newly released "Just Eat: One Reporter’s Quest for a Weight-Loss Regimen That Works," is clearly an eater. In fact, that’s the premise of the food journalist’s book. A longtime believer in the joys of thick steaks, good wine and well-made cheese, Estabrook finds himself at the outset of his research with 40 more pounds than his doctor believes he ought to be carrying around.

Because he’s also a reporter, Estabrook’s responds to the weight-loss suggestion by trying each of the most popular diets in turn. He experiments with the South Beach Diet; Whole 30; the Mediterranean Diet; and Weight Watchers, among others, assessing each method with the critical eye and humor he trained on the pork industry in "Pig Tales" and large-scale tomato agriculture in "Tomatoland."

That humor, by the way, isn’t of the wry professorial variety. Estabrook is meticulous with his facts but frisky with his jokes.

Estabrook ultimately chafes at the stringency of defined diets, especially those that don’t take into account the pleasure of food or the tedium of chopping it.

“You should lead a diet, not follow one,” he writes. “What you eat and how you do so are deeply personal activities, right up there with sex. They are nobody else’s damn business, and I, like most, resent someone telling me how I should tend to such matters.”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

But, over the course of the book, he isolates a few principles that strike him as sound. In other words, he picks and chooses from diets as though they were menus. By finding and sticking with favorites, Estabrook lost 26 pounds.

What worked for him? No offense intended, but ask him yourself: The Post and Courier Food section is hosting Estabrook for a book discussion via Zoom on Tuesday, April 6, at 6 p.m. Think of it as a virtual book club, which means it’s free to join and more fun if you read the book in advance.

In the spirit of dieting, participating is a three-step process (Estabrook would hate this).

First, you need to secure a copy of Just Eat. It costs $23.92 at Blue Bicycle Books, which is selling the title online and in its 420 King St. store.

The Charleston County Public Library hasn’t yet stocked the book, but if it’s beyond your budget, someone in The Post and Courier Food Facebook group might have a copy to share.

Second, if you prefer to discuss books with a glass of wine in your hand, (which, full disclosure, is not a practice supported by any science-backed diet), you’ll want to buy the right bottle in advance of our get-together.

To honor the Mediterranean Diet and coming of spring, Justin Coleman of Monarch Wine Merchants has selected a 2018 Languedoc rose for us. The Domaine de Fontsainte Gris de Gris Rosé is available at his shop, 1107 King St., for $18.99.

Third, register for the event. It doesn’t cost a thing, but it’s how we’ll know to share the Zoom link with you. Sign up at pcfoodbookclub.eventbrite.com.

See you on April 6.