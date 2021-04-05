Food and drink trends may follow faulty noses of diners who lost their senses to COVID-19

The trouble began, as it so often does, in a dive bar.

Jordan Hopkins and her fiancé hadn’t yet eaten dinner, so they decided to order a few appetizers calculated to make drinkers crave the cold fizz of cheap beer. Salty onion rings. Saucy chicken wings.

“These don’t taste flavorful,” Hopkins griped.

“You’re insane,” her fiancé told her, continuing to eat.

Hopkins shrugged. Her tastes typically veer toward filet mignon cooked very rare, and complex natural wines, so maybe she was expecting too much nuance from the deep fryer.

Then at work the next day, Hopkins microwaved a frozen pizza, sending fumes of cheese and chemicals coursing through the downtown Charleston plumbing supply showroom. Never smelling a thing, Hopkins clocked out for a rapid COVID-19 test. As her lost senses of taste and smell predicted, she tested positive for the virus.

“During those two weeks I quarantined, I was starving,” Hopkins said. “Nothing would fulfill my hunger because I couldn’t taste it. All I ate was Frosted Flakes because I could feel the cold of the milk.”

In the months since Hopkins’ diagnosis, her sense of taste has partially returned, but she continues to suffer from anosmia, or olfactory dysfunction. Enjoying good wine is out; she recently poured a glass from a bottle promising all the attributes she once loved and got a mouthful of acid. “It was almost like a wine La Croix,” she said. “It was terrible.”

Mostly, Hopkins has been eating strong fish and aged cheese. At Jimmy John’s Sandwiches, she’s partial to The Vito, which has the advantages of sliced onions and vinegar. True to her food connoisseur credentials, she’s also been patronizing fancier restaurants, but said the experiences are largely wasted on her. A January visit to FIG was “great,” but the only dish that registered on her impaired palate was the celebrated chicken liver pate, served with pickles.

As anyone who’s had a glancing encounter with COVID-19 knows, Hopkins is far from alone.

According to a study by Tehran’s Institute for Research in Fundamental Sciences, 96 out of 100 COVID-19 patients lose some level of smell while sick. And while a study published in the American Journal of Otolaryngology revealed roughly 70 percent of patients regain the sense within one month, that leaves a sizable population of people continuing to cope with diminished olfactory systems.

Much of the coverage of this condition has come in the form of horror stories about professionals who rely on their noses, such as chefs, sommeliers and food critics. But the consequences of widespread anosmia are likely to be sweeping.

If the problem persists, restaurants and food producers will be forced to answer a question that would have sounded preposterous in 2019: What happens when the nation’s most enthusiastic eaters switch to a diet of cereal and onion sandwiches?

Adrift in the world

For those cut off from earthly odors, the fate of food trends isn’t an urgent concern. Smell is so intrinsic to human relationships that mothers who can no longer pick up a scent when they kiss their babies’ heads say they feel their maternal bond fraying. The aroma of a sugar-free candy wrapper or spent tobacco is often the only remaining connection to a grandparent who died years ago.

“I felt adrift in a world I thought was familiar,” said food writer Harold McGee, who briefly and ironically lost his sense of smell while working on his latest book, Nose Dive: A Field Guide to the World’s Smells.

“Going for a run in the evening, you smell what people are cooking,” McGee continued. “When I went by, there were no smells. No smells of flowers; no smells from the street. All those little things that help situate you as you make your way through life, those signposts were not there. It’s really disturbing and dangerous.”

With so many people now desperate to reclaim their olfactory abilities, “smell training,” which involves prolonged periods of inhaling essential oils and conjuring associated memories, is becoming a familiar concept. Sufferers who seek help on social media are usually advised to burn an orange peel and wave it around.

McGee didn’t try either approach. He paid close attention to what he could smell, and wrote while he waited.

In his new book, McGee delves deeply into the molecular composition of hundreds of recognizable smells. For instance, when mandarin orange juice dries on your fingers, what you might describe as hints of something fresh and fruity is actually the interplay of ethyl methylbutyrate, myrcene and linalool.

Objective facts, though, are no match for perception.

“We all have different sets of olfactory receptors, which is the hardware, and we have different databases to make sense of what our hardware is detecting,” McGee said.

To put it another way, just because two people are anosmic doesn’t mean they’ll both like yuzu spritzers and tuna fish sandwiches.

Smell interpretations are so individual and varied that McGee believes one upshot of the crisis is it might force restaurateurs to restore the tabletop saltshakers they confiscated when they wanted to demonstrate the superiority of their chefs’ palates. In his dream scenario, restaurant tables would be set with a spectrum of seasonings for customization.

That’s more idiosyncrasy than most chefs can handle.

“I doubt loss of smell and taste is shaping culinary trends in the sense that we’ll see hyper-seasoned special menus for COVID victims alongside gluten-free or animal-free menus,” rules Michael Whiteman, president of restaurant consultancy Baum + Whiteman, which annually issues a widely read food trends report.

At the end of 2020, Baum + Whiteman predicted diners in the coming year would get to know vegetal sugars, CBD seltzer, dukkah, the Egyptian spice mix rich in seeds and nuts, fake pizza cheese and “unnecessarily colored gins.”

Considering how many Americans are eating with their eyes, those colors might not be so frivolous.

Faking it

Pakistani cuisine, like many cooking traditions developed in the vicinity of the ancient Silk Road, is distinguished by the delicate layering of spices.

“We don’t use spice as a topping or garnish,” said Maryam Ghaznavi, chef-owner of Ma’am Saab, a Workshop tenant planning to relocate to the former Jestine’s Kitchen.

Ghaznavi is so careful when she applies spices that she’s come to resent having to cover her face to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “It’s really challenging to keep the mask on because I am so heavily relying on smell. That’s a huge aspect of the joy and emotional attachment to food,” she said.

It saddens Ghaznavi to imagine people incapable of discerning the cardamom in her chickpeas or the cinnamon in her rice. She’s been thinking about how to give dishes more visual oomph so anosmic customers have a shot at the anticipatory excitement that grips eaters who step into the aromatic halo ringing her food stall.

“I’m blessed to be working with a cuisine that has flexibility,” she said. “Contrasting textures could help too. At least you can hear the crunch and that reminds you of a good time.”

Beyond the issue of whether subtleties in food can thrive if a significant percentage of people aren’t able to appreciate them, there’s the important matter of how well those with limited olfactory systems can fake having fun while sharing a meal.

Dr. Elizabeth Mack, the director of MUSC’s pediatric critical care division, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in June 2020. She realized her sense of smell had vanished when she fed her cats one quarantine morning. She then made avocado toast for her breakfast and found her sense of taste was gone, too.

Since then, Mack said “the taste is definitely better.” She can’t make out distinct smells yet, but anosmia hasn’t interfered with her enjoyment of the tofu, lentils and other beans integral to her plant-based diet.

“Part of me not being bothered is we haven’t celebrated holidays as a family, which is usually a giant Lebanese meal,” Mack said.

Racing through a weeknight supper with a deficient sense of smell is doable. Finding the holiday spirit amid relatives collectively enraptured by the scent of lemon wafting up from steaming grape leaves, the nimbus of garlic surrounding bowls of hummus and the earthy notes of simmered tomatoes and green beans is daunting.

“If someone could be repelled by smells, that’s devastating socially because food is such a big connector,” Ghaznavi said.

Indeed, when McGee was anosmic, he quit going to restaurants. “I decided there was no point in eating out,” he said. “I was paying good money and the incentive just wasn’t there.”

Mack, who at the start of the pandemic counted virtual wine tastings with Sarah O’Kelley of Edmund’s Oast Exchange among her favorite distractions, stopped drinking wine.

“There was no point anymore,” she said. Mack has tried to support the shop by buying a few gift bottles, but she drew the line at registering with her husband for O’Kelley’s Somm School program. “The experience is the smell,” she said.

Hopkins, another Edmund’s Oast Exchange customer, still sometimes attends the shop’s weekly tastings. Even if she’s months removed from being able to detect the bouquet of cigar boxes and berries in her glass, she likes to sit on the patio and socialize.

Occasionally, she’ll buy a recommended bottle to stash away for the day her sense of smell returns.

But in the meantime, she’s instructed her fiancé to only uncork wine from Trader Joe’s.