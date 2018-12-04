Casey Glowacki, who with partner Joe Fischbein helped carve out a space in the local dining scene for health-conscious menus and family-friendly dining rooms, is selling his share of a company that’s grown to seven Charleston area restaurant locations.
Five Loaves Café, Sesame Burger & Beer and Ember Wood-Fired Kitchen will continue to operate as usual under Fischbein’s ownership, Glowacki says.
“My decision brings a ton of emotion,” Glowacki says, citing the “excitement, sadness and love” he feels upon leaving the city where he first started cooking for a business opportunity in Colorado.
Glowacki worked under Donald Barickman at Magnolias before launching Five Loaves Café in 2003 at the corner of Cannon and Coming streets. “At that time, it was me and (Hominy Grill owner) Robert Stehling on that side of town,” he says. “Joe and I ran as fast as we could, running unorthodox restaurants with super casual service.”
Although Glowacki met his wife in Charleston, he’s originally from Colorado. He and his family are moving to a town close to Vail, where he’s purchased a café, butcher shop and wine shop from a single owner.
“I will remain on as an advisor to Joe and stay tight to him for any help he may need,” Glowacki says. “I’m very confident for a bright future for GlowFisch Hospitality.”
He adds that he’s grateful to customers and employees, who he collectively describes as “the best food-and-beverage staff in the city.” Glowacki will move in mid-December.