People who believe the Charleston hospitality industry has a say in how the city is run are now at least partially right.

Jason Sakran last week became the first downtown Charleston restaurant owner in recent memory elected to City Council. Blake Hallman, a Culinary Institute of Charleston instructor, operated a pizzeria for a portion of his 2010-2014 council term, but it was located in Myrtle Beach.

Moreover, Sakran’s district, which runs northward along Rutledge Avenue from Spring Street to Interstate 26, extending for a few blocks in either direction, encompasses some of the city’s most talked-about restaurants. Sakran credits Chris DiMattia (Recovery Room); Brooks Reitz (Leon’s, Little Jack’s Tavern, Melfi’s); and Michael Shemtov (The Daily) with supporting his campaign, which ended with a run-off victory over longtime member James Lewis.

Charleston's City Council runoff results certified: Jason Sakran ousts longstanding James Lewis Charleston County's Board of Elections certified the votes from Tuesday's Charleston City Council runoff, upholding the win by Jason Sakran in District 3 race.

As co-owner of Bon Banh Mi, Sakran says he’s uniquely positioned to be sympathetic to his fellow restaurateurs’ concerns about parking and policing in the Cannonborough-Elliottborough and North Central neighborhoods. He plans to make those matters, along with affordable housing, central to his service, which he hopes will ultimately inspire the food-and-beverage community to become more politically active.

“I have an intimate understanding of the issues we have around promoting a balance between tourists and residents,” says Sakran, who still regularly does dishes at his Spring Street sandwich shop. “That’s a tough balance to strike, but to be quite honest with you, I think the pendulum has swung a little too close to the tourists and outside interests.”

For example, Sakran says revenue has gone up at Bon Banh Mi since the city rezoned the neighborhood to allow short-term rentals. “It’s been a good thing from a bottom line standpoint,” he says.

But since the transition, staff parking has become such a hassle that Sakran has looked into obtaining residential parking permits for his employees. His workers have also been forced to spend more time picking up litter on the streets and sidewalks surrounding the restaurant.

“There is a perception that trash is removed in a more timely fashion on Lower King that I’m certainly going to dig into,” Sakran says. “Police presence too; a lot of business owners (in District 3) have said, ‘I wish there were more police on foot.’ So there’s that concern about equality of services. Where does our 2 percent hospitality tax go? I’m certainly going to look into it.”

In the longer term, Sakran would like to build on the restaurant community involvement that may have helped his election bid. While there’s no way of knowing how many votes came from members of the industry, he says he “did recognize from a voting standpoint that if food-and-beverage folks mobilize and feel engaged,” it could boost his campaign (especially in a close race like the runoff, which he won by only 24 votes).

Bon Banh Mi sets sights on expansion Vietnamese-style sandwich shop Bon Banh Mi has hired a new operations manager to help the Spring Street restaurant open additional locations i…

He’s previously witnessed the community’s potential, he adds.

“I do feel that the food-and-beverage community rallies around when someone passes away,” he says. “We’re very strong at that. Now I’d like to see us get strong around a few key issues, and electing people to City Council to get it done.”

Sakran will be sworn in this January.