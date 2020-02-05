Farmers at national agritourism meeting in North Charleston told to play with their food

“How much do we get for our cookies?” Don Mitchell asked his wife and partner in Mitchell Farms, a row crop farm in southern Mississippi that 14 years ago started supplementing its revenue with a corn maze and pumpkin picking patch.
Following food-and-beverage consultant Mike Holtzman’s keynote address at the North American Farmers Direct Marketing Association’s annual conference, it was clear that Jo Mitchell’s response was bound to be inadequate.
Agritourism is on the rise nationwide, with revenue up from $704 million in 2012 to $950 million in 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Yet while the federal agency hails the movement’s potential to “revitalize rural economies, educate the public and preserve agricultural heritage,” it acknowledges that agritourism still accounts for a tiny sliver of overall farm income.
So Holtzman had the attention of the hundreds of farmers assembled for the agritourism meeting, held this year in North Charleston, when he told them they could double or triple their sales by making minor menu tweaks. He opened his presentation by outlining the costly mistakes that operators of haunted hayrides, goat yoga sessions and apple orchards are making at their concession stands, including offering too many items and charging too little for them.
“We’ve got to solve this, because it is your No. 2 producer of revenue,” Holtzman said. “Understand you are a mini Disneyland: You have them captive. That doesn’t mean you have to screw them. But if you’re not getting feedback about your price, it’s too low.”
Holtzman urged attendees to resist selling familiar items such as Gatorade drinks and Snickers bars, because the customer is “like, wait a second, I’m a consumer in America. I am very intelligent. I know that candy bar cost you 88 cents at Walmart.” By contrast, hayriders do a poor job of estimating the value of a funnel cake, especially if it’s shaped like their home state.
“You can sell a $16 shake,” he promised. “And it might have a glass they can take home that cost you 70 cents to get.”
Instead of selling a single cookie, Holtzman advised, put a bunch of cookies in a bucket and charge $14.99 for them. (But not $15, since agritourists only read the digits to the left of the decimal point, according to Holtzman.) Even better, farmers can brand the bucket to help guests forge an emotional attachment to it. “And just about when they’re tired of your food, you close,” he said, referring to the six-week season that’s standard in the u-pick business.
The simplicity of Holtzman’s suggestions, such as “We do not sell slices. We sell individual pizzas,” resonated with a group of farmers more accustomed to pricing pony rides than pretzels. They nodded along as he explained why it’s a bad idea to print the price of a side of nacho cheese. (Everything on a menu looks more expensive next to something sold for 50 cents.)
“We’ve got to start playing with our food,” said Holtzman, who believes every agritourism operator should at least look into selling beer. “This is a new industry. This is so new, we don’t have a model, but it’s more than just kettle corn and caramel apples.”
At Mitchell Farms, the standard menu features kettle corn, boiled peanuts and cookies, which, for the record, sell for $2 apiece. The Mitchells have always relied on caterers to handle their other food service needs, since they don’t have an on-site kitchen. But in the wake of Holtzman’s talk, Jo Mitchell is considering hiring a consultant to tell the couple how much it would cost to build one.