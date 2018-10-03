As we've seen this past year, the food and beverage industry isn't an easy place for women to succeed. But it can be done, as the women of the Charleston chapter of Les Dames d'Escoffier International can attest.
Made up of members ranging from cookbook authors, such as Nathalie Dupree, to biscuit entrepreneur Carrie Morey of Callie's Biscuits and chef Michelle Weaver of Charleston Grill, the local chapter of LDEI since 2011 has been doling out scholarships to support women in their food industry careers as they pursue continuing education, launch initiatives and start new businesses.
This year, LDEI Charleston is hosting Family Farm Fest, a day at Joseph Fields Farm that will fund the scholarship and benefit Earth Heart Growers, which connects farms with schools.
"We were looking for an event that we could really showcase the Dames and reach out to the community," says Jennifer Kulick, the restaurateur behind Tattooed Moose and Voodoo Lounge. "When we chose Earth Heart Growers as our charity partner this year, we found out that Joseph Fields Farms was a major benefactor and the event just fell into place."
The Dames are pre-selling picnic baskets made by Weaver, Kelly Franz of Magnolias and Kelly Chu of Red Orchids, among others, that will be packed with a variety of treats, including charcuterie, baguettes and brownies.
Speaking of baked treats, there will be a bake sale plus a vendor marketplace, a silent auction and plenty of activities for the kids.
"We really wanted to create an event that would be lighthearted, easily accessible and affordable to all," Kulick says. "We are also hoping to get the word out that we are here to help and support women in the hospitality industry as a whole. Who knows, we may be supporting the next Nathalie Dupree of Charleston."
There will also be food and drink on site to purchase at the event. The Family Farm Fest takes place from 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for kids, can be purchased at ldeicharleston.org