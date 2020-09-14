Fall brings honey harvest; school return and red wine to recovering Charleston restaurants

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: Back to school

Since Chasing Sage launched its pop-up series this summer, swapping out its name, logo and menu every 10 days as it virtually alights on various culinary capitals, the restaurant’s leadership team has been close to inseparable. Most days, chefs Walter Edward and Forrest Brunton; farmer Cindy Edward and general manager Maxfield Clarke spend more time together at work than in their own homes.

That all changed last week with the start of school.

Walter and Cindy Edward’s 9-year-old fraternal twins are among the almost 40,000 Charleston County School District students now going to school online.

According to Walter Edward, e-learning doesn’t feel like the improvised jumble it was back in the spring, when educators were scrambling to adapt their lesson plans to online classrooms. But it still requires parental involvement, which is why Cindy Edwards is now stationed away from the restaurant.

While her children are at virtual school, Edwards tends to restaurant-related tasks. Without her on site, though, Chasing Sage’s daytime group dynamic has shifted a pinch.

“I would love it if they were here,” Walter Edward said. Yet it’s not practical to set up a study space at the restaurant, especially since both of the children are asthmatic. “We try to be careful: We’re still at the point of keeping them quarantined. Here we have delivery drivers, farmers coming in and out.”

Instead, Walter Edward takes his quality time with the kids around 9 a.m., when they break for a snack just before he leaves for work. Last Thursday, he put together a bread-and-apple plate for his daughter and masala curry for his son.

(Even though Chasing Sage is about to embark on a Thai pop-up, Edward said his son’s curry allegiance is to India: “He’s down with Thai curry, but his real favorite is masala.”)

After a round of hugs and kisses, Walter Edward went to the restaurant. And Cindy Edward began whisking together sugar and ground almonds for the restaurant’s macarons.

Harold's Cabin: Under the late summer sun

Harold’s Cabin is off-limits to customers right now. It appears nobody has told the bees.

Over the summer, Italian honeybees have continued to colonize a hive on the Westside restaurant’s roof. Beekeeper Michael Moore of Rooftop Bees and Honey estimated the resident queen has about 50,000 daughters, all of whom return to the restaurant after filling their honey bellies with nectar from blossoms around the neighborhood.

Despite all the turmoil down below, Moore said it’s been a spectacular summer for honey.

Factoring in spring and fall harvests, “Harold’s looks to have a possible yield of 100 pounds,” he said approvingly.

When Harold’s Cabin opened in 2016, its rooftop garden and beekeeping aspiration were touted as evidence of the restaurant’s rusticity and commitment to local food. Initially, though, bees weren’t swayed by the storyline.

“They absconded,” Moore said of the first set of bees he brought over in 2018.

A former Rue de Jean bartender who bought his first hive in hopes of one-upping his neighbor’s backyard garden, Moore suspects those trial bees missed his shady yard in Park Circle. The following year, he transplanted bees well in advance of summer heat’s onset.

It worked, in part for the same reason that Harold’s Cabin attracted a loyal crew of regulars. The residential neighborhood is home to a diverse collection of old-growth trees which over the years have developed distinct blossoms. A similar sense of homegrown personality used to energize Harold’s Cabin’s bar.

Every couple of weeks, Moore drops by the restaurant for a routine check. He lights a bundle of pine straw to smoke the hive, a bee-calming technique that allows him to safely investigate whether the queen bee’s in place and the rest of the bees are doing what they’re supposed to do.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

At the end of the season, Moore will claim 90 percent of the honey in exchange for his services unless the restaurant wants to buy it at wholesale cost. Moore is insistent that his honey be reserved for cheese plates and other appropriate showcases, rather than hidden away in a salad dressing.

It’s unclear what will become of the honey at Harold’s, which is still weighing whether to reopen.

Vintage Lounge: Toasting the future

When is a wine bar owner grateful for a ceiling leak? In the wake of a global pandemic, when it’s his only cause for complaint.

Vintage Lounge also had to deal with a flubbed wine delivery last week, but Nathan Wheeler was otherwise free to focus on social media campaigns, including promotions for a strolling espresso martini competition it arranged with nearby bars Dalila’s and Babas on Cannon.

“It was refreshingly normal,” Wheeler said.

The bar had made it through the summer. It was time to look ahead to the fall.

It was time to drink grenache.

Wheeler tasted a 2017 Domaine Vallot with his Advantage International sales rep, Parris Benight, and a 2019 Domaine Gramenon with Jeff Kellogg of Kellogg Selections.

He admits the sampling was probably unnecessary. His faith in their palates is strong, as is his conviction that the bar is about to sell a good amount of French red wine: Last week’s staff training focused on the Rhone valley.

Butcher & Bee: Greeting the new year

Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, starts on Friday night. One of the holiday’s many traditions is to taste a new fruit, or at least a fruit you haven’t eaten lately, lest the celebration of a fresh start is overwhelmed by the concern that there aren’t any novel experiences left to savor.

For the team at Butcher & Bee, the sensation of newness is already acute. They don’t need a rambutan to remind them that life has changed since 5779, the Hebrew year which ended on Sept. 29, 2019.

One of the aspects of their professional life which has changed most dramatically is the event calendar.

“At Butcher & Bee, there’s always been a lot of innovation and a lot of camaraderie,” chief of staff Tara Pate said, referencing the guest chef appearances that flecked the restaurant’s schedule prior to the pandemic, bringing inspiration to the kitchen and excitement to the dining room.

“Loneliness comes in from not having those collaborative opportunities,” she continued. “So we’ve been talking about how we bring back that energy in a safe way: What does a socially distant bourbon whole hog roast look like? We are tiptoeing into this, but we need those energy pieces.”

To start, Butcher & Bee’s team is rethinking its approach to Rosh Hashanah, one of the restaurant’s most popular annual events. In past years, they’ve filled the patio and private dining room on the second night of the High Holy Day, with guests clustered around communal tables bearing “all the food your Jewish grandma would want us to feed you” for “a night of schmoozing and schmalzing.”

“We didn’t want to not provide that because we know it’s needed and expected,” general manager Drisa Lamb said. “But we also needed to take into consideration that it’s not time to open our doors for an event that large.”

And so this time around, Butcher & Bee is presenting Rosh Hashanah in the form of a take-home meal kit; for $75, buyers get a challah; fish, brisket or Moroccan stew and an array of side dishes to feed two people. It’s an individual experience, not a shared experience, but it’s an experience, nonetheless.

“Now our team is like, ‘What is the apple and honey dessert we can come up with? ‘How do we put on a show for people who have counted on us?” Pate said. “The energy comes from not having to cancel.”

After so many months darkened by disappointment, that’s another new feeling. The Butcher & Bee team is hoping it becomes familiar soon.