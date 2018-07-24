EVO and Holy City Brewing are teaming up to bring pizza back to the Eastside venue that last housed DeSano Pizza Bakery, but EVO’s Abe Versprille says the collaborators have more in mind than just slices of pie.
In addition to a sit-down restaurant, the complex at 94 Stuart St. will include a retail bakery serving sandwiches and pastries; a full bar; a stage for live music and a five-barrel brewing system that Holy City will use to produce wild and Belgian beers. And critically, Versprille adds, the building will have on-site parking.
“The bulk of our clientele drive to Park Circle from downtown, so we’re just putting it closer to them,” he says, describing the project as "somewhere in-between" small-scale and "massive."
According to Versprille, EVO’s restaurant and bakery in Park Circle will continue to operate as they do now. The Eastside location will feature similar menus, but since the spaces will flow into one another, restaurant customers will be able to order coffee and other items from the bakery.
“We’re just tearing down walls and opening everything up,” Versprille says. That includes installing a garage door to facilitate the creation of an indoor/outdoor bar; Dan Sweeney of Stumphouse Architecture + Design is the project's designer.
Long before EVO and Holy City forged a business alliance, the two North Charleston companies were mutual fans. Holy City’s co-founder Chris Brown tended bar at EVO while its current facility was under construction, and the restaurant hosted a Holy City table in conjunction with the first Brewvival.
“We’ve always been pretty tight knit with them,” Versprille says.
Initially, the two parties planned to open a joint project in Summerville, but were ultimately swayed to settle downtown.
When DeSano Pizza Bakery closed in 2016, owner Scott DeSano told The Post and Courier, “We took a little risk on an area we thought would come along a little quicker. We got to that neighborhood too early.”
But apparently the time is now right: Versprille says he isn’t daunted by DeSano’s inability to thrive at the address. He believes the two known names (as well as the availability of parking) will help the venue overcome any challenges posed by location.
In fact, rather than come up with a brand new name for the joint effort, the owners are “pretty much just going with EVO Holy City,” Versprille says. “We are leaving everything open, but both of us have very strong names.”
EVO Holy City is aiming to open in early 2019.