It’s nearly impossible to keep up with all of the restaurants opening in the Charleston area. But what if the restaurants came to you?
The Post and Courier tonight is hosting Now Open, a walk-around tasting event showcasing eight of the area’s newest restaurants, including two which are still preparing for their official debuts. Attendees will have a chance to sample small plates from Butcher & The Boar, El Pincho Taco, Herd Provisions, Josephine Wine Bar, Lowlife, Mario’s Peruvian Chicken, Semilla and Two Fat Olives.
While most of the tickets have already been sold, last-minute buyers aren’t completely out of luck: If tickets are still available, you can snag them here. The $25 fee includes one complimentary drink.
Now Open at Pacific Box & Crate, 1503 King St., runs from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Hope to see you there!