Eaters' nostalgia for erstwhile favorites peaks at right time for downtown Charleston chef

Americans who greeted 2021 with brazen joy learned their lesson less than one week into the new year: The future is never guaranteed, so it’s sometimes better to look for happiness in the past.

Whether that aligns with your worldview makes no difference to food trend prognosticators, who are confident that nostalgia will help determine what people eat this year. According to new research by Datassential, 70 percent of consumers say they are “extremely likely or “very likely” to buy a favorite food or drink that reminds them of bygone days.

Specifically, Datassential’s Jack Li said, U.S. eaters are “nostalgic about things you could have and can’t get now.”

That culinary longing has led to the recent reintroduction of Dunkaroos, Surge and Viennetta ice cream loaves, which just this month made a triumphant return to the supermarket freezer case.

If none of those brand names are familiar to you, it’s likely because Dunkaroos were first released in 1992. Surge came out in 1997 and Viennetta wasn’t sold in this country until the late 1980s.

In other words, young adults’ memories, and the YouTube collections that accompany them, are central to the food world’s backward glances.

“Millennials are the generation most driven by nostalgia,” said Datassential’s Mike Kostyo, a self-identified millennial who belongs to a “Bring Back Pizzaria Chips Made by Keebler” Facebook group. (Launch date: 1992).

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

That could work out well for Marc Collins of Circa 1886.

The executive chef this year is celebrating two decades at the restaurant, meaning he started working there around the time that the eldest millennials had their first fine dining experiences. He doubtless served crab cake souffle to prom dates and newly minted high school graduates soon after he arrived in Charleston.

In recognition of his work anniversary, Collins this summer is leading a culinary tour of Croatia, global pandemic willing. He’s also planning to revive dishes from over the course of his tenure, potentially including his once-popular spicy grilled shrimp fried green tomatoes.

“Every time I write a menu, everything changes except one or two items, so to go back jogs your memory,” Collins says.

Another dish likely to make a temporary comeback is Collins’ antelope loin, which he first developed while working in Texas.

Although the antelope was a “huge hit,” Collins eventually replaced it with local venison. The transition presaged what trend spotters say will also have a major influence on food and flavors in 2021: Consumers’ desire to reduce their carbon footprint with their meal choices.

Panera (which last year decamped from downtown Charleston) already has a menu section for it.