Drinkers bringing Roaring '20s attitude to Charleston area beaches going home with tickets

People flocking to Charleston-area beaches to toast vaccinations have found that the freedoms that come with immunization don’t include drinking booze in public places.

Open container citations are up over pre-pandemic levels on Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, according to data provided by the municipalities at The Post and Courier’s request.

On Folly Beach, the number of open container tickets written over the weeks leading up to Memorial Day dropped from four in 2019 to none in 2021, but officers issued seven warnings between April 30 and May 23.

During that same time frame, Isle of Palms officers wrote eight tickets and 13 warnings for public alcohol consumption.

By contrast, the city didn’t record any tickets or warnings between April 26, 2019, and May 19, 2019.

“I’m only saying this anecdotally, but coming off COVID, I think people want to get out; they want to enjoy the beach,” said Sullivan’s Island Town Administrator Andy Benke. “Alcohol violations could probably be related to that post-COVID activity.”

Officers on Sullivan’s Island this year wrote 180 open container tickets in the weeks before Memorial Day, representing a 120 percent increase over the number of tickets written in that same period in 2019.

Benke suspects those numbers are both indicative of the region’s population growth and skewed slightly by the town’s personnel policies.

Sullivan’s Island annually hires college students to patrol the beach, but this year shifted to recruiting Citadel cadets: According to Benke, those students finish school earlier in the spring, so Sullivan’s Island in April and May had three or four beach service officers on duty instead of one.

Additionally, Benke said, some beach service officers are initially reluctant to write up beachgoers for having a good time, which might include sipping frose or letting their dogs roam free. Consequently, the number of tickets issued before Memorial Day may not accurately reflect the proportion of scofflaws from year to year.

“As the summer wears on, they improve their skills,” he said of the young employees.

And just as beach service officers are buckling down, visitors are straightening out.

“Alcohol violations are almost like traffic,” Benke said of the seasonal trend. “You’ve been in the house all winter; you’re anxious to get to the beach and you head over to get as brown as you can, but then it starts to taper off as you move toward September and get other interests, like college football.”

Until traffic lets up, Benke added, it could push visitors toward the conclusion that they should pop open beers while sunbathing.

“If you’ve driven that far to spend the day at the beach, maybe you’re more inclined to roll the dice and take a chance,” he said. “But Sullivan’s Island and Folly and Isle of Palms don’t allow alcohol on the beach. That’s just the way it is.”