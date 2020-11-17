Downtown Charleston's first boba tea cafe closes, unable to sustain itself on to-go orders

The first dedicated boba tea café in downtown Charleston has announced plans to close at the end of the month, citing the devastating toll that the pandemic has taken on small businesses.

“Without getting any help, it was hard for us to survive,” said Terry Hung, who with his wife, AJ, owns Tapio on Coming Street. “We kept on going as long as we could.”

Hung says the store received a small Payroll Protection Program loan, but the influx of cash couldn’t offset the financial challenge of running a business on a takeout-only basis. The Hungs decided not to reopen their dining room because they didn’t feel it was a safe situation for their employees or young children.

According to Hung, the café’s layout complicated ordering and pickup, which they tried to conduct from the piazza of the single house that Tapio took over in 2017 from Taco Spot and Apartment A, three years after opening on Spring Street. But even if the Hungs had been able to sort out a workable system, it wouldn’t have precisely replicated the ambiance that the couple cultivated inside the café prior to the pandemic.

Tapio was a favorite of teenagers and College of Charleston students who treated the space as a refuge from the adult world and its stresses. The Hungs’ Instagram announcement of their impending closure drew what Hung calls an “overwhelming” response from loyal fans who credited Tapio with providing the backdrop to their best high school memories.

“Our vision was to create a home away from home,” Hung said. “We just wanted people to come in and not worry about problems if they had any that day: A big portion of the experience was having people inside to play games or watch music videos.”

Additionally, the Hungs prided themselves on bringing contemporary tea culture to Charleston. While many purveyors have since popped up downtown, prior to Tapio’s opening the nearest source of boba was in Summerville.

“We still get customers who ask us what it is,” said Hung, who was concerned the pandemic will rob the city’s food scene of the diversity introduced by independent operators.

“I just really implore people to support the small businesses,” Hung said. “It’s going to be more expensive, but one of the big reasons that Charleston grew is people would come from different states and see things they never saw. You can go to any city and see chains.”

While the Hungs haven’t ruled out returning to the boba business in some fashion, Terry Hung said they don’t have any concrete plans yet. Tapio will close permanently after service on Sunday, Nov. 29.