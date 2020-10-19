Downtown Charleston restaurants in desperate need of boost find motivation in offbeat ways

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Harold's Cabin: Rooting for survival

One of the privileges of being in good health is not fully appreciating its value. As coronavirus surged across the South this summer, college students bunched together at house parties and CrossFitters holed up in their windowless gyms, squatting and thrusting and lifting weights.

For many cancer survivors, taking those types of risks was unimaginable.

More precisely, they could imagine such a scenario and likely outcome in ghastly detail. They knew cancer survivors were at higher risk for complications and hospitalization if they acquired the virus. They knew what it was like to be sick.

And so they stayed home, celebrating and working out in relative isolation.

It all felt especially lonely to members of Dragon Boat Charleston, competitive paddlers accustomed to doing those things together. For nine months out of the year, the club’s 22-person crews sit shoulder-to-shoulder in long boats and paddle to the beat of the same drum. But their season starts in March, which means the 2020 season was called off within one week of its start.

Yet even without training sessions and races, the dragon boaters could still cheer one another on. They drew encouraging signs and planted them in the yards of members undergoing treatment or coping with severely compromised immune systems. They hung them on the doors of friends going through rough patches, including Harold’s Cabin.

“Dragon Boat Charleston sends love to Harold’s Cabin: We will see you when you reopen!” the first hand-drawn poster read. Recently, owner John Schumacher arrived at the restaurant to find another taped-up note: “Sending love and gratitude to all the team from DBC!”

“Simply put, that’s what they do,” Schumacher said. “When someone needs a lift, they respond.”

Amy Brennan, the group’s executive director, said grouping an out-of-service restaurant with people facing down potentially fatal diseases could seem strange to those not familiar with Harold’s Cabin. But she points out that Dragon Boat Charleston’s mission is to “promote the physical and mental health of cancer survivors and their community.”

For the paddlers who tramped over weekly from Brittlebank Park after a workout, wet and ravenous for Saturday brunch, Harold’s Cabin was their community.

“You always feel like you’re coming home to see family when you go there,” Brennan said. “It’s just our spot.”

Beyond being a brunch source, Harold’s Cabin was a sponsor of the Dragon Boat Club’s 2019 festival and in January hosted a get-together for the club’s men’s team. Brennan remembered Schumacher coming upstairs to greet them: “He has a lot of appreciation for the journey these folks have walked and continue to walk,” she said.

Watching them come together at Harold’s Cabin and recalling their spirit, as he can’t help but do when he sees the posters, is “what keeps me going, what gives me hope,” Schumacher said.

“Imagine,” Brennan said, “if you had a place where people sat next to you and understood your journey and motivated you.”

She was talking about dragon boats. But she could have been talking about Harold’s Cabin.

Butcher & Bee: Blue cheese and benne

For the first few weeks after Butcher & Bee returned to service, its menu stayed pretty much the same. With change permeating every aspect of the operation, it seemed almost foolhardy to blaze new trails with smoked onion jam.

Lately, though, chef Rick Ohlemacher has been on something of a new dish tear. Butcher & Bee patrons last week picked up the menu and found partially new items, such as the restaurant’s beloved roast beef sandwich now presented on a seeded bun and smeared with an updated miso mayonnaise; almost new items, such a vegan version of the established roast beef sandwich made with beets; and completely new items with no direct in-house precedent.

For instance, Butcher & Bee is now serving a butterkin squash-and-whipped feta salad with roasted and pureed squash.

“It’s nice and comforting and warming and a little out of the box,” Ohlemacher said.

He’s also introduced a celery root pancake that’s a play on a scallion pancake, plated with smoked celery and mustard greens.

In the bakeshop, pastry chef Jessica Olin has been equally busy, coming up with a beet-based red velvet cake and a stout-enhanced bread made with spent Munkle Brewing Company grains. She’s also developed an apple blue cheese bread that she considers the ideal platform for avocado toast.

The Clemson Blue Cheese that Olin is using for the loaf is one of many South Carolina ingredients being woven into Butcher & Bee’s latest offerings. As the holidays approach, though, the restaurant’s team is shifting its attention from purchasing to providing local ingredients.

Namely, ‘tis the season to come up with just the right ingredient for shoppers with stockings to stuff.

“We’re definitely thinking about what merchandise we’re going to put on our shelves,” chief of staff Tara Pate said.

In the past, Butcher & Bee has hawked its relish and jam. But Pate said they’re anticipating more e-commerce than in-person sales this year, so the restaurant needs a standout item worthy of national attention.

Pate’s focus is one bound to resonate with children. Referring to the all-important gift guide roundups that glossy magazines publish, she said her overarching concern is, “How do we get on the lists?”

Vintage Lounge: Sip, then shop

Retail was also on the radar last week at Vintage Lounge, which on Thursday hosted The Miller Gallery and Island Haus Co., sellers of home goods, greeting cards and gifts.

“Come get a jump on that holiday shopping,” the wine bar urged its followers via Facebook.

Otherwise, though, Vintage’s week was uneventful, which is to owner Nathan Wheeler’s liking. He’s held onto a business-as-usual philosophy since the state’s restaurants were allowed to reopen.

“Not too much to report,” he said happily.

Chasing Sage: Dressing the part

Chasing Sage’s team members don’t always dress to match their menu. But with the rotating pop-up’s focus shifting to German food for fall, owner Cindy Edward couldn’t resist donning a dirndl.

“I thought, ‘This will be fun and add to people’s experience’, and I roped Max into it,” Edward said, motioning at general manager Maxfield Clarke, outfitted for service in lederhosen and a felt Alpine hat.

At this point, fun is exceedingly hard to find in the restaurant industry, which is why Chasing Sage is doing its best to cultivate it when and where it can.

“You have the presidential debate with people punching each other in the face,” owner Walter Edward said. “We want to lighten the mood a little bit.”

Ergo the goofy names for the pop-ups, such as "Prepare for the Wurst" for the German iteration, and the Bavarian beer hall costumes. Because even in the face of unprecedented crises, and doing what’s necessary to keep from exacerbating them, Edward continued, “You can still be happy. I think all four of us are in business of making people happy.”

All four team members are quick to clarify that fun isn’t the same as mindless. It might have taken just a single online click to put Clarke in knickers, or a few minutes for Edward to braid her hair, but the group spent upward of an hour devising the perfect silly name to stamp on a laboriously crafted pumpkin spiced sparkling wine.

“Don’t you think this makes more sense?” Forrest Brunton argued on behalf of his neologism. “Each word is a made-up word, but it’s descriptive.”

Walter Edward countered that his invented term sounded more German.

The back-and-forth went on until Brunton’s phrase was picked for the bottle. Each label now identifies its contents as “Punkenspizensparkelwein.”

“We take not taking ourselves seriously very seriously,” Brunton admitted.

And in a time when most debates involve life and death, he adds, it feels good to spend time obsessing over fake spelling.