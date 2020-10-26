Downtown Charleston restaurants focused on recovery swap Election Day promos for poll work

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Vintage Lounge: Come fly with me

Compared to April, when all Americans who over the course of a day got on a plane could have found seats in the same football stadium (barring restrictions on mass gatherings), air travel is fairish. On Oct. 18, the nation’s total traveler count surpassed the 1 million mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Still, the figure for the comparable day in 2019 was more than twice that number.

In short, people aren’t flying. Instead, many of them are presumably driving to Ohio or Oregon or getting ready to do so over the holidays.

The road trip workaround is less useful if your destination lies on the other side of an ocean. Looking eastward, there is no paved route to Italy, Spain or France.

But food and drink enthusiasts have discovered they can at least take virtual voyages to those places. Even in the face of tariffs which are driving up prices, wine and cheese remain a reliable way to experience western Europe from afar.

That’s the unstated premise of private tastings organized by Vintage Lounge. While the Upper King Street wine bar offered the service prior to the pandemic, the format’s popularity has picked up in direct proportion to concerns about social exposure and longing for new experiences. “More and more people appear to be interested in structured group experiences,” co-owner Nathan Wheeler says.

Last week, Vintage hosted two private tastings: One to celebrate a birthday, and another to entertain corporate executives.

According to Wheeler, attendees sipped a Corsican rose while nibbling on sheep’s milk cheese from the Pyrenees, drank Gamay from Beaujolais while sampling triple-crème cheese from the same region of France and tried a Chenin Blanc from the Loire Valley alongside a domestic Cheddar made according to British methods.

“It’s a fun trend,” Wheeler says, adding that customers can get a sense of the curated experience from Vintage’s standard by-the-glass list. Ever since the bar opened, it has included one wine flight.

Butcher & Bee: Observing Election Day

If you’re planning to sweeten Election Day with a slice of Mexican chocolate cake or an ice cream sandwich from Butcher & Bee, make sure you stock up beforehand: The restaurant will be closed on Nov. 3.

“Obviously, this is a huge election that’s really important for all of us, and it should be,” chief of staff Tara Pate says. “We made the decision company wide to close all of our businesses on Election Day so people can work the polls that day or, at the very least, go vote.”

In the past, Butcher & Bee has not only stayed open but offered customer promotions connected to “I Voted” stickers.

Every year, news organizations somewhat snidely remind restaurants and eaters that giveaway cookies and discounted doughnuts run afoul of a federal law prohibiting rewards in exchange for casting ballots. Still, restaurants continue to offer the deals, since only the wealthiest corporations are likely to get dinged by the feds for swapping sweets for civic engagement; both Ben & Jerry’s and Starbucks withdrew their freebie schemes in 2008.

Butcher & Bee lately hasn’t been among them.

“I’ve matured,” owner Michael Shemtov explains, who annually gets text messages asking what he’s anteing up for sticker wearers. “You know, if someone needs a free cup of coffee to vote. ... If you want to tell someone, ‘coffee’s on me today,’ OK, but it’s a bit of a weird thing.”

Instead of taking to social media to promote what voters can get if they drop by Butcher & Bee, the restaurant instead this year kept its messaging internal, encouraging employees whose health allows to consider working the polls when the restaurant is closed. Poll workers in Charleston County earn $135 for the day.

Shemtov has also contacted friends in the industry, asking them to do the same at their restaurants.

“We’re not trying to shame anyone,” he says. But supplying the community with manpower to help voting run smoothly, rather than saving its voting members a few bucks on drip coffee, strikes him as the best way to support democracy.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

By early October, nine of them had signed on.

Harold's Cabin: Driven to the polls

Depending on how poll workers are assigned, a Butcher & Bee team member could end up at a polling place table with Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher, who earlier this fall submitted his application to the Board of Elections.

Schumacher is most decidedly not in favor of bribing voters with treats.

“Voting is not only a privilege that many don’t have, but it’s also an obligation,” he says.

In his view, that’s doubly true this year: “The F&B landscape in this country and our city will be changed forever, but this is one small way to help.”

During the pandemic, Schumacher has reflected on the “intense amplification” of moments that in earlier times might have been absorbed into the daily rhythms of life. It’s no longer possible to brush off the meaning of loss.

Among those moments which resonated, Schumacher cites the closure of Martha Lou’s Kitchen and the unexpected passing of Voodoo Tiki Bar manager Caroline Smith-Adams. He’ll be keeping those turning points in mind while he’s at the polls.

“There are so many people hurting right now as a result of the pandemic, and for other reasons,” he says. “That is one reason why it is so important to set aside our differences, stop concentrating on what makes us different, celebrate our diversity and vote.”

He adds, “We only have one shot with the adventure we’ve been given.”

Chasing Sage: Thanksgiving's coming

Chasing Sage co-owner Walter Edward last year made two Thanksgiving meals: One for his family, and one with co-owner and fellow chef Forrest Brunton.

This year, the two of them will be making many, many more. The Chasing Sage team has decided to suspend normal service during the holiday week to focus on pick-up Thanksgiving meal sets. The packages are designed for people who either don’t want to cook at home or aren’t entirely comfortable with it: The turkey, for example, will be presented with a meat thermometer already inserted into the thickest part of its thigh.

“It’s really exciting,” Brunton says of the offering, which Chasing Sage plans to detail on social media this week.

For the Chasing Sage crew, the excitement lies in deviating from their regular routine and having a chance to restate the culinary values behind it. With months of service behind them, Edward and Brunton are developing a clearer sense of what brings customers to their door (and no further, since the restaurant is still operating on a takeout basis.)

“It ends up being the more cheffy, more foodie-ish dishes,” Brunton says. “What people love is something different.”

Those inclinations will be apparent from the Thanksgiving menu, along with Chasing Sage’s longstanding commitment to using seasonal produce.

“It’s not anything over the top, but it’s not how you would do it at home,” Edward says.

In practice, that means sweet potato dumplings, chestnut quince stuffing, brown butter potato rolls and Japanese-style pumpkin cheesecake for dessert.

Brunton and Edward have already each purchased a package for their holidays: After a Thanksgiving week like the one they envision, they probably won’t feel like cooking at home either.