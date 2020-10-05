Downtown Charleston restaurants coping with pandemic make a little more room for customers

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: Tabling the initial strategy

To be clear, Chasing Sage is still a takeout-only restaurant. But if guests would like to linger just outside its front door with their to-go boxes, there are now three tables expressly for that purpose.

Owner Walter Edward called it a step in the direction of on-premise dining, although the team agrees the day when guests will sit indoors and order off a printed menu is still far in the future. Still, for an operation that has thus far subsisted on encouraging Instagram messages, it was meaningful to have an opportunity to see people enjoy their food and hear what they had to say about it.

“It was a good feeling,” general manager Maxfield Clarke said the day after the tables were set up. “It’s been so long.”

So long, in fact, that in the span of time since Chasing Sage’s four team members last interacted with guests for longer than it takes to hand over a takeout bag, there’s been a global pandemic. The night of Sept. 30 marked their first time enforcing coronavirus-related restrictions.

“Obviously, we needed more signage,” said owner Cindy Edward, who was mildly scandalized by an unmasked family clumping together on the sidewalk. By the next day, Clarke had brightened and enlarged the type on a tabletop sign instructing customers to scan a QR code for the menu, call in their orders and pick up dinner from a side door.

“It’s not as warm of a welcome as we wanted to give customers,” said Clarke, who spent a good part of last Wednesday evening waving people away from the front door.

The upshot of strict enforcement, owner Forrest Brunton said, is it sends a clear signal to guests that the restaurant is taking protective precautions seriously.

One of the few places Brunton has patronized since restaurants reopened is Edmund’s Oast, where an employee called him out for a safety infraction he hadn’t committed. Brunton’s heart leapt at the stern warning: He realized he could finally relax.

With the seating arrangement so new, not every guest knows the option of settling in is available. Cindy Edward watched one customer walk halfway down the block with his duck wings before grasping the purpose of the tables and turning back. But if customers indicate they intend to stay, they get a paper plate and compostable utensils in their bags.

More significantly to the customers and Chasing Sage, they also get the chance to order a glass of wine or a cocktail. While the restaurant has sold beer and wine for pickup, Walter Edward pointed out that pickup customers don’t order a second round.

Or a third or fourth.

To celebrate the season, Chasing Sage is transitioning on Wednesday to a German menu, and Clarke has ordered four unique German beers to match the menu. (In this context, four is a very big number: Chasing Sage didn’t plan to have that many beers on its standing menu.)

Clarke considered ordering German wine, but decided people prefer to celebrate Oktoberfest with beer. He hopes to see some of those celebrations right outside Chasing Sage.

Vintage Lounge: Heading into fall under curfew

Fall is also in full swing at Vintage Lounge, which last weekend tried to clear the last of the summer singletons from its inventory by offering bartenders and servers an incentive to sell those bottles.

“We liked the idea of everyone working together,” owner Nathan Wheeler said of the contest for employees; because they achieved their goal as a group, Vintage took them for a boat tour of Charleston Harbor and lunch at Santi’s.

And with more room on the wine list, Wheeler added a selection of savory whites and fuller-bodied reds. Tim Logan went to work on the bar’s website, creating an online portal for customers to purchase retail wine for shipping.

Catering to customers’ at-home wine needs is important because it’s still illegal in South Carolina for a bar to serve drinks after 11 p.m. Gov. Henry McMaster last week lifted occupancy restrictions but kept the alcohol cutoff in place.

“(It) is a topic of conversation with staff and customers,” Wheeler said. “We are hoping it gets lifted soon.”

Butcher & Bee: Letting the good times roll, privately

Now that restaurant owners can decide how many tables are appropriate for their spaces, Butcher & Bee owner Michael Shemtov is considering putting another table or two in the dining room. Or maybe three. Last Friday, hours before McMaster made 100 percent capacity official, he was still calculating what made sense for the restaurant, as well as its employees and guests.

“It’s such a difficult thing,” he said. “I don’t want it to be like, ‘Put every table back,’ and I don’t want it to be too much space. Where is that line?”

Four tables which are certain to stay in place are the tables in Butcher & Bee’s back room, which is designated as special event space. Prior to the pandemic, general manager Drisa Lamb said, “We remodeled to make it homey, but it’s just been sitting there very lonely.”

At least that was the case until a recent evening, when Butcher & Bee hosted its first private dinner since returning to on-premise service. The group of 20 people was asked in advance to sign off on the restaurant’s stringent mask policies; Lamb said they didn’t flinch at complying.

“It went really well,” Lamb said. “It was family-style, which they all felt comfortable with, and they had a ton of cocktails. It felt good.”

Good enough that the restaurant is putting more private parties on its books. According to Shemtov, the events are almost evenly split between corporate get-togethers and wedding parties. By this point, he said, there are plenty of brides and grooms who’ve grown tired of postponing their planned extravaganzas multiple times and have decided to celebrate with close family instead.

With its redesigned space, Butcher & Bee in December had its busiest month yet for private dinners. While Lamb may not surpass that record, she’s confident she can book up the holidays.

Harold’s Cabin: Looking toward Election Day

As a vocal proponent of the Restaurants Act, Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher’s week was made by Monday night, when House Democrats folded the $120 billion earmarked revitalization fund into their stimulus bill. The House on Thursday passed the HEROES Act with the grant program intact.

“It’s somewhat encouraging to see after all the hard work so many folks put in over the last six months,” said Schumacher, an active member of the Independent Restaurant Coalition advocacy group. “Now the real work begins: It will be an uphill battle given the current state of Beltway politics.”

Indeed, the relief bill’s prognosis is grim. The Republican-dominated U.S. Senate is unlikely to pass it, or even bring it to a vote prior to the presidential election. For supporters of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, the realistic best-case scenario involves reviving the proposal if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins the White House and Democrats take control of the Senate.

In other words, Schumacher is paying close attention to the election this year. Thinking about the importance of people casting their votes, he and manager Drew Childers last week signed up to be poll workers.