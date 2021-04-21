Downtown Charleston restaurants ask guests for kitchen tips to close back-of-house pay gap

As the hospitality sector continues to have trouble attracting back-of-house employees with relatively low wages, a restaurant group with two downtown Charleston locations is asking guests to help through an initiative that could presage the near future of tipping practices.

Patrick Whalen, owner of The 5th Street Group, said his company’s “Tip the Kitchen” program has been a success since its Apr. 16 launch, with guests adding roughly 3% to their checks in support of the effort.

At Tempest, back-of-house workers on Saturday each took home an extra $93, narrowing what Whalen calls the “massive discrepancy” between what servers and cooks earn on a busy night. According to Whalen, kitchen workers who make $22 an hour, considered a competitive rate in the Charleston area, still finish their shifts with half as much money as those working the floor.

Whalen imagined the bonus would help lessen the stress on workers with stacks of bills to pay. But his director of operations was thanked by a worker who said the nightly tips would allow him to eat when not at the restaurant.

“When she told me that, I felt kind of sick,” Whalen said. “That’s insanity. No wonder our industry is damaged and seen as undesirable.”

Adding new gratuity lines to guest checks is the exact opposite of what industry experts a few years ago anticipated from restaurants. Whalen’s hero, restaurateur Danny Meyer, in 2015 became the face of a growing “no tipping” movement by eliminating gratuities throughout the Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG).

Within one year, the compensation strategy was so fashionable that an American Express survey of 503 randomly selected restaurateurs found 18% had followed suit. Another 29% of them planned to do so.

But the policy was no match for the pandemic. Meyer in July 2020 reopened his restaurants with traditional tipping in place. While Meyer said he still believed the system was imperfect, referencing studies which have linked tipping to sexual harassment and racial inequities, he told The New York Times that he couldn’t staff up adequately if servers weren’t able to accept tips.

Absent tips, according to Eater, USHG servers’ earnings and morale fell. The scheme also didn’t succeed in correcting the pay differential between front- and back-of-the-house workers.

So rather than deny tips to service staff, many restaurateurs struggling to rehire are leaning harder into guests’ willingness to give. Restaurants across the country are implementing mandatory gratuities and other service fees, as well as creating more tipping opportunities.

“We can’t do it alone,” Whalen said, “It’s a partnership with our guests.”

While automatic adds-ons typically culminate in meal costs similar to what patrons of no-tip restaurants would encounter, they’re delineated on the bill and allow guests to leave more money if they choose. By contrast, Meyer described his plan at the outset as providing “one total, as if you were buying a sweater at Brooks Brothers.”

Of course, only the well-to-do are conversant in buying sweaters at Brooks Brothers: The cheapest sweater in the retailer’s online store right now is $52.13. Whalen said customers at Tempest and 5 Church wouldn’t stand for his company folding the cost of better kitchen wages into prices.

“If you raise prices, you narrow the field of potential customers,” he said. “Our check average at 5 Church is $55 per person, but you can still come in and get a lamb burger and get out of there $20."

He continued, "To ignore the bottom of the marketplace is bad business in the long term: They end up going to Applebee’s or McDonald’s, instead of having a true culinary experience.”

To make “Tip the Kitchen” work, Whalen devised a set of rules to govern it.

First, guests are not required to tip, as an outline of the program inserted into each menu explains. “It’s guests who fund the business, so you don’t want to put them in a position where they feel obligated,” Whalen said. Under a related rule, servers are being coached not to draw guests’ attention to the line on their checks through spoken commentary or written markups.

Second, to offset servers’ concerns about the option cutting into their earnings, their gratuities are “backstopped” up to 22%.

In other words, if a patron decides to split the tip he or she would normally leave, giving 10% to the server and 10% to the kitchen, the restaurant group will subsidize the former figure, so the server ends up with a 22% tip.

“They earn a little bit extra so they don’t feel as though ‘This guy was going to spend a little bit more money and I didn’t get it’,” Whalen said. The pledge over the program's first four days cost Tempest $184.67.

Finally, the restaurant group has committed to “not messing with the kitchen’s money,” which means it won’t dock hourly wages if guests are generous or claim a corresponding tip credit. Additionally, The 5th Street Group is matching kitchen tips up to $500 per shift.

If an employer does not claim a tip credit, under a final rule announced on Dec. 20, 2020 by the U.S. Department of Labor, the employer "may now implement mandatory, 'nontraditional' tip pools, which may include employees such as cooks and dishwashers." Prior to the regulatory change, tipping was limited to employees who had direct contact with customers.

Customer response has been enthusiastic, Whalen said. The Tempest kitchen collected $418.86 on Friday; $704 on Saturday; $434.16 on Sunday and $436.97 on Monday, all supplemented and shared amongst a crew ranging from nine to 13 people.

Although Whalen predicts more restaurants will adopt kitchen tip arrangements, it’s still unclear at this point what back-of-the-house workers might do to maximize their take.

For instance, studies have shown that women working as servers can up their tips by drawing smiley faces on guest checks, but men lose tips for doing the same.

There is no scholarly research on the effect of using bordelaise sauce to sketch a happy face on an entrée plate.