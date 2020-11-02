Downtown Charleston restaurant swamped with resumes from Northerners driven here by COVID

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

Chasing Sage: Making a choice

Chasing Sage is new to Charleston since the lockdown was lifted. It’s now serving to-go ceviche and yucca fries. It doesn’t have any employees.

To put it another way, Chasing Sage is not the kind of restaurant that most diners would picture as a political player. And those diners are at least partway right: “We’re not pushing sides,” co-owner Walter Edward clarified late last week.

But the Chasing Sage team on Friday decided to not just acknowledge Election Day, but to close for it.

“Granted, we’ll lose money, but honestly I could not imagine not watching the polls,” Edward said. “There has not been a more important presidential election in my lifetime.”

By closing, the crew hopes to subtly signal that prospective customers should stay focused on the election, too.

“I want to be home on my couch with my family,” co-owner Cindy Edward said.

Neither the Edwards, co-owner Forrest Brunton nor general manager Maxfield Clarke had given much thought last week to their private menus for election night. Cindy Edward proposed a “really big bowl of spaghetti and a big glass of wine;” Brunton countered that he might make nachos.

“I could do tacos from across the wall,” Walter Edward suggested. “Tacos are definitely comfort food.”

On that, the team is sure everyone can agree.

Butcher & Bee: Staffing stress

At Butcher & Bee, the election has been a constant for months: The restaurant served multiple presidential candidates during the primary cycle, and last month hosted a congressional roundtable.

What’s emerged as a newer concern is staffing.

“It’s been really interesting: We’ve struggled to find good front-of-house team members for Butcher & Bee Charleston specifically, because we really want them to upsell and have that excellent hospitality,” human resources director Emily Tuten says. “But given that we’re counter service, we need people with pep and spunk who can run around.”

She admits it’s a “unique character trait” she’s seeking. Yet the challenge doesn’t reflect a lack of incoming resumes: Within 48 hours of posting an ad for a bakery assistant, she received more than 80 applications.

“There is a huge amount of employees out of work with zero relevant qualifications: They just need jobs,” Tuten says. “When these big cities shut down, they were pushed out of their very well-established high-paid careers and they’re really searching for any job.”

According to Tuten, New Yorkers who had fond vacation memories of Charleston and idle plans to relocate to the city some day interpreted the coronavirus as a sign it was time to pull espresso shots on the South Carolina coast. The problem from Butcher & Bee’s vantage point is: “They’re overqualified: You know they’re not going to be satisfied.”

Still, pandemic refugees’ dreams are resilient, especially when they involve cookies and muffins.

“I think people love to bake,” says Tuten, who tried to manage responses to the pastry department’s ad by appending a fill-in-the-blank question to the standard application. Job seekers were asked to identify their favorite thing to bake at home.

Applicants who said “everything” didn’t make the cut. To Tuten, that response suggests the applicant isn’t obsessed with pastry, but rather is applying aimlessly to dozens of places.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she says. “I feel bad and want to find them all a job.”

Vintage Lounge: Dress rehearsal

Parents of schoolchildren talked endlessly in October about how to handle Halloween. By last week, many of them had scratched traditional trick-or-treating from the approved activity list.

But it wasn’t so clear how adults would celebrate the holiday. And with Halloween falling on a Saturday, Vintage Lounge’s team was intensely curious about how many revelers would costume up and hit the streets. It was “a big discussion,” co-owner Nathan Wheeler said.

By Friday night, Wheeler still hadn’t settled on a projection. But employees settled in for weekend service under an almost full moon.

Harold's Cabin: Sweet slide

Among the Halloweeners of legal age who planned to venture out for the holiday were a few faithful Harold’s Cabin customers: They jokingly asked owner John Schumacher if he would consider pouring whiskey cocktails down the two-story PVC chute he last week affixed to the restaurant’s balcony for socially distant trick-or-treating.

Schumacher decided to stick with candy.