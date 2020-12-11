Downtown Charleston restaurant says its survival hinges on outdoor dining permit extension

Owners of a Broad Street restaurant that long ago secured the status of a downtown Charleston institution say their business could be in jeopardy if Charleston County nixes its outdoor dining arrangement.

“I have not wanted to make this a public struggle but I’m two weeks from losing this place,” says Lawrence Mitchell, co-owner of Fast & French, christened Gaulart & Maliclet French Café when it opened in 1984.

Fast & French in October asked county officials to extend a short-term agreement allowing the restaurant to seat 20 diners in an adjacent county-owned courtyard, just south of the Judicial Center. County Administrator William Tuten denied the request, citing “the potential of continued unrest aimed at government buildings and public officials” following the resumption of court hearings.

With their license set to expire at the end of December, the restaurant’s owners, employees and a loyal customer this week appeared before Charleston County Council to plead with its members to intervene. Council members seemed reluctant to second guess staff.

“I feel like our county administrator did them a favor,” District 2 Councilman Dickie Schweers told The Post and Courier on Friday. “Unfortunately, the clock ran out on their favor. We can’t extend it indefinitely.”

Tuten declined to elaborate on why he believes the 440-square-foot dining area poses a security risk. “We have nothing further to add,” a county spokeswoman said after supplying the denial letter Tuten sent to Mitchell and co-owner Jennifer Bremer.

Restaurant industry leaders have championed outdoor dining as a lifeline for operators trying to make it through the pandemic, lobbying local governments to facilitate creative outdoor dining solutions.

In many places, restaurateurs aren’t currently allowed to seat patrons anywhere else. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced indoor dining will be banned in New York City starting next week. By contrast, Tuten reminded council at its Tuesday meeting that restaurants in South Carolina can legally seat their indoor dining rooms at full capacity.

While the owners of Fast & French concede they could fill up their restaurant, they point out that S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines still advise seating parties with at least six feet of space between them.

Because of Fast & French’s intimate dimensions, it can only accommodate 16 socially distanced diners indoors under that protocol. Mitchell says he’s never had that many customers inside at once during the pandemic.

“The tourists who occasionally wander down on Broad Street, they don’t care; they’ll come in,” Mitchell says. “The locals want to be outside, even in December.”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

If Fast & French is forced to do away with its outdoor dining area, Mitchell says he and Bremer will have to slash their staff. Still, District 5 Councilman Teddie E. Pryor says the business’ financial challenges shouldn’t fall on the public.

“It shouldn’t be the county’s problem,” Pryor says. “(Tuten) said it’s for public safety reasons and I support his decision.”

Pryor isn’t opposed to a compromise, though. He says Tuten is exploring whether it would be possible for Fast & French to use the courtyard space on weekend nights. He adds that council was also told that the restaurant could replace its existing setup with additional sidewalk tables.

Mitchell says a city inspector reviewed the space and proposed adding another four seats in the restaurant’s vicinity.

“They seemed flexible and supportive, but they want to make sure the sidewalk is clear,” he said. “My neighbor is fine if I put some tables in front of his establishment, but I don’t think my neighbor should be the one to have to save the restaurant. I didn’t spend $20,000 to make the sidewalk pretty.”

According to Mitchell, his business took out a loan to underwrite its upgrade of the courtyard, which he describes as previously “hot and barren.” Since Fast & French installed plants and umbrellas, he said, butterflies now flit through the space.

“I stand here in this courtyard and look at the courthouse, and people inside are giving me thumbs up,” he says. “It’s changed their entire view.”

Fast & French permanently endeared itself to Charlestonians in the days after Hurricane Hugo by setting up fondue pots and feeding people for free. Founder Jean-Marie Mauclet jokes that he had no choice, since cash machines were out of service, but said the restaurant has always stood by its community.

“So long as the spirit is there, whatever shape it takes, that’s what important,” says Mauclet, who believes the tucked-away dining courtyard embodies the Fast & French feel.

From Mitchell’s perspective, it’s unclear how a design developed in conjunction with county officials before its July debut could now represent a security threat. Even when the Judicial Center was used heavily, he said, he never saw anyone in the courtyard.

“We’re reasonable people. We want to do what’s safe for everybody,” he said. “But it’s not like we’re a rowdy college bar. It’s a local, have-a-glass-of-wine-with-your-meal, respectable, civilized, close-up-at-eight kind of place.”

Having spent three months perplexed, he’s concluded that politics is more complex than making soup.