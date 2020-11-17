Downtown Charleston restaurant prices are up since start of pandemic, but just slightly

Contrary to expectations at the start of the pandemic, downtown Charleston menu prices have remained relatively stable since restaurants returned to service following the closure of dining rooms statewide.

The average cost of lunch on the peninsula has gone up by about 6 percent since March, according to an analysis by The Post and Courier.

While that figure isn’t negligible in a city where a hotel restaurant can charge $27 for a hamburger, it’s less of an increase than was anticipated by some industry observers. They feared operators desperate to make up for lost time and seating space would ask so much for meals that only the wealthiest Americans would be able to afford dining out.

Still, even before it became clear whether restaurant owners would fold the cost of sanitation supplies and takeout boxes into menu prices, economists pointed out they risked losing customers if they appeared insensitive to budget concerns.

Analyst Roger Lipton in June told Business Insider that restaurateurs were more likely to pare back their offerings, a trend that appears to be taking hold in downtown Charleston. Research firm Datassential in October reported that 43 percent of restaurant owners nationwide have narrowed their menus in response to the coronavirus.

Datassential’s survey also revealed that 83 percent of owners plan to change their menus in the year ahead.

Yet certain lunch items seem secure on even the most heavily edited menu. To calculate the change in menu prices, The Post and Courier compared the individual costs of a cheeseburger, house salad, shrimp-and-grits, grilled salmon and side of french fries at 10 downtown Charleston restaurants in the months preceding the pandemic to the costs of those same dishes now.

At least, the same dishes in name. It is, of course, possible that operators changed portion sizes or ingredient quality to avoid price hikes. Those factors aren’t reflected here because the analysis was based exclusively on printed menus.

Restaurants included in the survey were Amen Street, Cru Café, Fleet Landing, Hyman’s Seafood, Little Jack’s Tavern, Magnolias, Marina Variety Store, Palmetto Café, Rappahannock Oyster Bar and SNOB. Four of them serve all the assessed items; the remaining restaurants each serve all but one of them.

Overall, prices jumped the most at Rappahannock, where a lunchtime order of shrimp-and-grits that previously sold for $17 is now listed at $23. That uptick, along with $2 tacked on to the cheeseburger, contributed to an average price rise of 15 percent for the restaurant. (Cheeseburgers are more expensive almost across the board, with the majority of restaurants upping their price by at least $1.)

By contrast, Amen Street, Hyman’s Seafood and Marina Variety Store have kept their average price increases to 1 percent or less.

But restaurant goers haven’t felt the last financial aftershocks yet, the U.S. Department of Agriculture warns. According to the agency, “food-away-from-home prices” are expected to increase from 2-3 percent in 2021, largely in response to inflation driving up the cost of beef, milk and fresh vegetables.

That doesn’t necessarily mean that diners will feel fleeced. A new study released by The NPD Group shows diners correlate value with food quality and variety, rather than strictly with price.