Downtown Charleston restaurant owners seek permission to paint their portions of the town

Two downtown Charleston restaurants this week are asking the city’s Board of Architectural Review to approve new murals, a move in keeping with the local hospitality industry’s urgent need to drum up business and spruce up previously underutilized outdoor spaces.

“We’re going to be working with members of the food and beverage community as we address COVID-related challenges,” Charleston Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said of the city’s desire to help restaurants forge creative responses to financial hardships. “These murals are sort of an interesting way for businesses to support themselves.”

The two proposed murals have a number of elements in common in addition to conforming to city guidelines, which prevent muralists from incorporating businesses’ names or addresses into their paintings. A design with those features is classified as a sign, rather than art.

At Carmella’s Dessert Bar, owner Brian Solari hopes to transform the north-facing exterior wall of his East Bay Street building with a rendering of a demure white woman styled in early 20th century fashion.

She’s pictured against a bright yellow background, looking longingly at a filled espresso cup. The Italian phrase for “Drink and think of an Italian coffee” is printed alongside her torso.

“The sun represents our family name, which loosely translates to ‘one who dwells in the sunny valley,'" Solari says. "The mural is something I've wanted to do since we opened. I love that it faces Market Street and accompanies our outdoor seating.”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Unlike Carmella’s, Melfi’s on upper King Street is currently closed. Its owners suspended service in June, citing structural issues. But they’re continuing to make cosmetic improvements, including an outdoor mural featuring a sepia portrait of an imaginary Italian pharmacist, pending the BAR’s blessing.

Owner Brooks Reitz says they wanted to reference the building’s former tenancy by an apothecary with the invented ad for Leo’s Tonic, which the mural claims “enhances gustation” and “promotes digestion.”

In both cases, David Boatwright was commissioned to create the mural concept. Boatwright is responsible for several of the best known murals associated with Charleston restaurants, including the “Renoir Redux” portrait of local culinary luminaries that he devised for Mira Winery on Queen Street and the beloved “Grits are good for you” image that he developed for Hominy Grill is 2003.

“Historically, murals and elaborate signs have been part of the Charleston commercial streetscape for a very long time,” Lindsey says, adding that BAR members will consider factors such as size and building surface conditions before deeming whether the murals qualify as “appropriate enhancements.”

The BAR meets virtually at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.