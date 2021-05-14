Downtown Charleston restaurant owners reconsider staff mask rules under new CDC guidance

Charleston area hospitality workers are likely to keep their masks on this weekend, but restaurant owners are reconsidering longstanding staff directives on face coverings following an unexpected change in guidance from federal health officials.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on May 13 announced that people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus no longer need to wear masks indoors or outside.

While local advisories regarding face coverings have shifted over the course of the pandemic, most Charleston area restaurateurs since reopening have required their employees to be masked when working. The CDC’s previous recommendation, which still applies to unvaccinated people, was to wear a mask “any time you are in a public setting” to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Requiring patrons to comply with that guidance became more challenging on May 11 when Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an immediate end to mask mandates across the state. The city of Charleston on the same day downgraded its ordinance to a suggestion.

“Everyone has their personal opinions,” Nico Romo, owner of NICO in Mount Pleasant and Bistronomy by Nico in downtown Charleston, said of his relaxed stance on guest enforcement.

Still, masks remained the rule for employees. But Romo on May 14 told his team that vaccinated members will “have the right to remove their face masks” starting next week.

“It is only fair for me to follow CDC guidance and give them the opportunity to work in better working conditions without the mask,” he wrote in a message to managers, adding, “Of course, if they also want to continue to wear the mask, they can.”

Romo decided against rescinding the restaurant’s mask policy right away because “it’s short notice,” but said he might not have built in a buffer if the temperature was projected to shoot up to 100 degrees on Saturday.

“Fourteen hours a day is a long time to wear a mask if we’re not in air conditioning or in front of a 700-degree wood-burning oven,” said Romo, who suspects this is the last weekend he will wear a mask at work. “What is the point of the vaccine if we’re still wearing masks?”

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

According to Romo, “99 percent” of his employees have received one or two vaccination shots.

Recent guidance from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission holds that employers can ask employees whether they’re vaccinated, so long as they don’t request additional medical information. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration more than a decade ago gave employers the right to require flu vaccines, although it hasn’t issued a ruling specific to the coronavirus.

Because follow-up questions on vaccination status are severely restricted, Pink Cactus owner Brooke Warden has decided it’s safer just to assume the answer is “no.”

“While it’s certainly exciting to see us transitioning out of the pandemic, I am still enforcing my staff to wear masks, as I don’t think it’s necessarily reliable to take people’s word,” she said. “It’s already a very charged political time with people’s beliefs toward the vaccine.”

Warden said her top priority is protecting her mother, who works in the Pink Cactus kitchen.

“Obviously, we all want to take these masks off,” Warden said. “It’s not fun for me constantly nagging the staff while I’m trying to cook for a full patio.”

But until “some time has passed,” Warden said she won’t revisit her restaurant’s mask rule for workers. Like many people who have endured the pandemic, she worries about variants and the duration of immunity provided by vaccines.

On its Frequently Asked Questions page devoted to COVID-19 vaccination, the CDC reports, “We don’t know how long protection lasts for those who are vaccinated. What we do know is that COVID-19 has caused very serious illness and death for a lot of people.”

At Edmund’s Oast, which won over safety-minded fans with its stringent mask policies, the new CDC guidelines provoked an abrupt change in house rules. Owner Scott Shor said the restaurant has dropped “any kind of requirement or enforcement for guests.”

Edmund’s Oast employees, by contrast, haven’t been given the go-ahead to drop their face coverings at work. But Shor said the “situation may continue to evolve.”