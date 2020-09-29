Downtown Charleston restaurant owners push for legislation to help industry survive crisis

The Post and Courier Food section is checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the four featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.

(Editor's note: House Democrats on Monday evening released a $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill including the restaurant relief provision described in this story; the bill is not expected to gain Senate support in its current form.)

Butcher & Bee: Back to business

At the start of the pandemic, when restaurants across the country were required to shut down their on-premise dining operations, it was accepted wisdom that restaurant owners would have to find an angle other than serving plates of food to people. Restaurants eyeing survival started packing up meal kits, creating ghost kitchens and delivering farm goods directly to customers.

Pivoting was poised to emerge as 2020’s signature move. But at this point, the wisdom behind it is no longer so widely accepted.

As it turns out, diners aren’t particularly keen to learn cooking techniques from a restaurant chef on a Zoom feed or buy bloody Mary mix from their favorite seafood joint. Eager to get back to the regular swing of things, they would rather be schooled in knife skills by adept friends and pick up cocktail mixers at the supermarket.

“We’re beyond ‘let’s try something different,’ ” says Michael Shemtov of Butcher & Bee, which recently discontinued its grocery service because “everyone’s back to going to the grocery store.”

The rub for restaurants is that while customers are getting back to normal, or at least something approximating it, restaurants remain in a very precarious situation. That’s why as Congress last week prepared for its traditional fall break, owners such as Shemtov were lobbying lawmakers to direct more federal aid to restaurants.

“I get we’re somewhere in the pecking order. People who don’t have enough money to eat need some help first,” Shemtov says. “But if government is going to mandate capacity restrictions that force us to operate with half of our revenue, it’s incumbent upon them to support us in some way.”

Specifically, Shemtov and fellow members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition were making a final push for the RESTAURANTS Act. Unlike previous assistance, that proposed $120 billion fund would be restricted to restaurant groups with fewer than 20 locations, but could be spent on utilities and rent, in addition to employee pay.

“Most people have kept it together until now, but you look at outdoor seating going away, you look at all the things ahead, and I can’t guarantee Butcher & Bee is going to have cash to make it through next spring or summer or whenever things get better,” Shemtov says.

Shemtov’s current strategy is to try to “hang in through January,” shifting money among his five locations to make up for smaller restaurants significantly outperforming larger restaurants as people creep back toward sit-down dining.

Still, there’s only so much he can accomplish through bookkeeping. He needs more than $10,000 a month to operate Butcher & Bee. He isn’t confident it will materialize without government help.

Vintage Lounge: Staying out of the fray

Vintage Lounge may have benefited from federal loans during the first round of coronavirus relief, but it’s not entirely clear how. Owner Nathan Wheeler is reluctant to discuss money.

“It's a complicated topic, with many moving parts,” he says. “I don't know what we would have done without my business partner Michael Shuler. Without him, we wouldn't have been able to navigate the process.”

Shuler of King Street Hospitality Group declined a request for an interview, but according to Small Business Administration data, his company was approved for up to $350,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans through South State Bank.

As for whether another loan or some other form of governmental intervention would make a difference to Vintage’s long-term viability, Wheeler wouldn’t say.

Harold's Cabin: Community comes first

“It was like trying to find the light switch in a dark room,” Harold’s Cabin owner John Schumacher says of navigating the PPP process.

Without detailed guidance available to applicants and banks, it took a little longer than Schumacher might have liked to get the westside restaurant’s documents properly filed. By the time its application was processed, funding for the program was already exhausted.

Schumacher’s situation was hardly unique. According to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, fewer than 1 out of every 10 independent restaurants received a PPP loan.

Harold’s Cabin was ultimately among them, obtaining a loan during the second round of funding. Still, Schumacher describes the cash advance as “an eight-week Band-Aid for an 18-month problem.” He has slightly more faith in the RESTAURANTS Act, which he thinks is structured to give operators “a fighting chance.”

He’s careful not to attribute magical powers to the legislation, though. He’s not sure Harold’s Cabin would return to business even if the industry took in billions of dollars in federal aid.

“With the thousands of restaurants that have already closed due to the pandemic, I can’t say for certain that it will save us or so many other operators,” he says.

But it might help the independent restaurant community overall, he adds. And for a restaurant that has a reputation for looking out for its neighbors, that’s reason enough to keep up the effort.

Chasing Sage: The strength of mixed drinks

The owners of Chasing Sage didn’t have to worry about getting their PPP application filed in time. They didn’t even qualify for the program.

Since PPP loans were based on how much businesses paid their workers in 2019, a restaurant which didn’t exist prior to 2020 didn’t get a crack at the government funds.

As Chasing Sage owner Cindy Edward told U.S. Sen. Tim Scott in a letter she sent in August, “Those who were right there, ready to open, don't qualify for the PPP loan just because they don't have a 2019 payroll … We are now breaking our backs running a fully operational takeout restaurant five days a week with just four people.”

She concluded, “We need help.”

Besides sending that letter, Edward and her co-owners haven’t spent much time lobbying for more relief. They’re too busy running the restaurant since they can’t yet afford to bring back their employees.

If they could choose one legislative proposal that would make an immediate difference to their business, they would like to see South Carolina legalize to-go cocktails.

“We’ve done the legwork on bottling and we would be able to jump right in,” Walter Edward says.

The Lowcountry Hospitality Association recently started lobbying for “an additional regulation suspension that would allow curbside liquor sales and follow the guidelines already set forth for the sale of to-go beer and wine” to help make up for restaurants’ massive revenue loss.

Being able to sell alcoholic drinks instead of elaborate concoctions in coconuts would boost Chasing Sage’s bottom line. But it also would be an opportunity for the owners to show off a cocktail menu of which they’re very proud.

Thus far, they say, only six people have sampled it.