Downtown Charleston restaurant owner shares 5 lessons learned from first year of business

Pink Cactus in Cannonborough-Elliottborough will mark its first anniversary on March 8, surpassing the pessimistic expectations of downtown Charleston diners who’ve watched the venue change hands multiple times over the past several years.

In advance of the occasion, first-time restaurateur Brooke Warden shared a few lessons she’s learned from selling Oaxacan-style tacos on Spring Street. Although her words are presented here in list form, she describes them in aggregate as a love letter or thank-you note: “I truly have had so many people help me along the way,” she says.

Warden plans to offer a set of specials for an anniversary menu. For more information, go to instagram.com/pinkcactus.chs.

1. Nobody thinks opening a downtown Charleston restaurant is a good idea.

Everyone told me not to open a restaurant. Everyone said, “you will hate it.” I was told that I would be lucky to make it six months. I was told I couldn’t do it because I didn’t have enough experience and I was too young. People were concerned because of the severe lack of food-and-beverage workers. To be completely candid, only a few people actually encouraged me to commit to the idea.

I have always believed that if you’re comfortable in life, then you’re not living life at all. I wanted to be uncomfortable every day and that’s exactly what I got.

2. The strength of the food-and-beverage community is sustaining.

Each restaurant at which I’ve ever worked now seems like a stepping stone toward creating my very own. Each person that has come through in desperate moments has left me in a better spot than where I was when they found me.

Everyone was right: I was crazy to commit to this. Yet I knew that because of this secret weapon of top restaurateurs and chefs guiding me that I could never give up even for a second. There are too many people I have to make proud.

Frank Lee even in retirement has stopped by and given me advice. Charleston Grill sent me line cooks from different departments at the hotel when people did not show up to work. I have never before in my life felt like so many people stood behind me.

3. It helps to have connections at Charleston Grill.

I relied heavily on my previously established relationships to help get me through new restaurant growing pains. Old co-workers at Charleston Grill, along with my brother who works there, split their mornings up to help me throughout the week.

Thanks to their exceptional training, they treated my guests with the same four-diamond service they would at Charleston Grill. I couldn’t promise them the same tips they would get at Charleston Grill, where they serve luxurious caviar and Champagne. I am serving tacos, after all, but they still acted like they were making the same amount at my startup.

4. Friends can see the big picture when you can’t.

Three nights before I opened, I still had holes in the walls from plumbing problems. We had to finish installing shelves, staining and sanding. There was so much.

All of my friends saw my exhaustion and took over all of the painstaking tasks like paint touch-ups and sanding. They told me to enjoy the moment I had been dreaming of, which was putting each item into place after imagining it for months. I had been sending them pictures of things I was bringing back from Mexico that entire year leading up to that moment.

They all knew how special it all was for me. I wouldn’t have ever enjoyed that part if they weren’t there making sure that I did.

5. You can’t run a restaurant if you hate it.

I could never wake up on days of complete exhaustion if I didn’t love it. These challenges have shaped me in an exponential way.

I’m truly humbled by the emotional and spiritual growth I have been afforded and I’m excited for the future of Pink Cactus. Everyone I know wants us to succeed and for that I can only say thank you.