Downtown Charleston restaurant historian rejoices at Brown Dog Deli's potato chip sandwich

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Jessica Surface is the author of "Lost Restaurants of Charleston," published by Arcadia Publishing a few months before the current pandemic gave the title added poignancy; she got to know the contemporary scene as the operator of Chow Down Charleston, a culinary tour company.

“Be it smothering humidity, rising flood waters, or the current virus threat, there’s really no obstacle too great for the delivery team at Brown Dog Deli. With a menu of endless gourmet choices, it’s difficult to stray from their Folly Beach Crunch Wrap. I’ve been lucky enough to eat in some of the swankiest fine dining restaurants in Charleston, but when you experience the joy of salty potato chips tucked inside a tortilla of turkey and bacon, smothered in honey mustard and guacamole, you just know everything is going to be OK.”