Soul food is rooted in wringing deliciousness from what’s available, so many of the cuisine’s best-known dishes incorporate ingredients that rural Southerners would have been loath to waste: Think chitlins, oxtails and turkey wings.
But African-American cooking wasn’t confined to the country, so the soul food canon also includes dishes shaped by what was on the shelves of urban groceries. For example, Uptown Social kitchen manager Dom Roper this weekend is preparing “downtown fried chicken” for a Sunday dinner honoring the black families who once ran restaurants at the pizzeria’s address.
“It’s basically an old Southern recipe of marinated chicken, seasoned really good and fried to perfection,” Roper says. “It’s totally different, because it’s not buttermilk.”
Instead, downtown fried chicken is flavored with seasoned salt, such as Lawry’s; garlic powder and hot sauce.
“It comes from a long tradition that you only have so much, so you make do,” Roper says.
In addition to fried chicken, Roper and his cousin Lanoral Huger, an Uptown Social line cook, are preparing collards, mac-and-cheese, lima beans and cornbread (billed as “uptown sweet”) for the event. Roper says diners should also look forward to red rice, made according to his mother’s recipe.
Brenda Roper, who cooked at Poogan’s Porch and Café 99, was one of many members of the Roper and Huger families involved in Charleston restaurants. They currently operate Hannibal’s Kitchen and East Cooper Disco, and previously ran Huger’s at 587 King St.
Until the restaurant closed in 2014, it was a regular backdrop for Sunday potlucks. Relatives would show up with dishes, and staff members would roll out a buffet table. Roper hopes to revive some of that community spirit with Soul Food Sunday.
“It’s a family tradition,” he says. “Sundays are the days you catch up on the week and get ready for the next day.”
Huger’s was the last black-owned restaurant on Upper King, which is now dominated by upscale bars and hotels. “We’re just trying to do a little soul food our way, to show how it was and let them know that we’re still here,” Roper says.
Dinner will be served on Sunday from 5-10 p.m. The family-style meal is priced at $30 per person. For more information, visit uptownsocialchs.com.