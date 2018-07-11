Visitors to Charleston consistently say they come to the city for culinary experiences. Lodging giant Airbnb is hoping they mean that literally.
Airbnb this year expanded the Experiences, or activities, portion of its site to include 200 cities, with Charleston joining the roster on June 26. In addition to booking short-term rental properties, Airbnb users in Charleston can now book a visit with goats on Johns Island; a meditation session with a former monk on Daniel Island and a West Ashley Greenway walk with a certified herbalist.
Or, for $65, they can book a three-course meal at the home of Christopher Hyatt, chef at Republic Garden & Lounge.
“I’ll be honest with you,” Hyatt said when asked about the price. “They suggested we start everything low just so we could get reviews.”
Hyatt hosted his first dinner this past weekend, and according to “Sheila,” the event’s lone reviewer, it was a success: “I give it five pineapples (the international symbol of hospitality)!” she wrote.
Currently, Hyatt is one of just five Charleston area residents offering a culinary experience through Airbnb. Among the other choices presented under the “Food & Drink” heading are a $25 visit to an “off the beaten path restaurant on the Eastside” featuring Gullah storytelling, and a $50 bike tour of coffee shops with barista Brianna Berry.
In contrast to lodging hosts, who pay Airbnb a 3 percent fee on rentals, Experiences hosts are charged 20 percent of what they collect from guests. According to Reuters, Airbnb plans to offer 30,000 Experiences worldwide by year’s end.
Between February 2017 and February 2018, Experiences bookings shot up 2,500 percent, Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis says.
To give his guests a taste of local cuisine, Hyatt prepared a field greens salad with roasted vegetables; shrimp-and-grits and peach bread pudding. “Since we’re definitely celebrating Charleston, I did shrimp and grits from my aunt’s recipe,” Hyatt says. “A rich, rich gravy, and no cheese.”
After a short cocktail session centered on blackberry mules, Hyatt invited the Experiences takers to sit down for supper. By the time “we moved to the dining room, everyone was friends,” he says.
One of the guests at Hyatt’s table was a professor from Texas.
“She introduced a new term to me,” he says. “She called the dinner ‘gastrotourism.’ She said this is what she tells her students they should be looking for.”