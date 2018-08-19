The Getaway, which upon its opening in December was seen as evidence of women moving forward in the Charleston restaurant industry, this weekend closed without warning.
According to a source close to the operation, “no reason” was provided to employees of the upper King Street bar, all of whom were let go. The Getaway has shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts, although its website and phone number remain active.
Owner Kirk Heidenreich disputed the characterization of the restaurant as closed, saying he's "retooling the brand, with an estimated reopening date of Sept. 1." He did not respond to a message regarding the employment status of staff members, nor did he say whether the restaurant will retain its name.
Heidenreich and Genevieve Mashburn, who initially served as the project’s public face, early on hired Emily Hahn as The Getaway’s executive chef. Hahn, a Top Chef alum, designed a menu of coconut greens, Chilean fish stew and salt cod croquettes to harmonize with co-owner Mashburn’s cocktails. But overall harmony was hard-won at the restaurant, with Mashburn leaving in February amid what she described as “a negative situation.”
Hahn at the time said, “We are going to embrace the heart of what Genevieve wanted this place to have, and continue to cook with heart and make delicious drinks for our guests.”
With The Getaway’s closure, the number of women helming high-end kitchens in the Charleston area has dwindled to two, down from nine at the start of the year.