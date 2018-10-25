By day, it's Sunrise Bistro Xpress, a fast spot for breakfast and lunch. By nigh,t it's Sunset Sushi, a newish offering from Tommy Tucker, a.k.a. Chef Yoshi, a veteran of the Charleston food and beverage scene.
Sunset Sushi's menu is focused on omakase, or chef's choice, where you won't find cream cheese or mayo in the rolls, promises Tucker, and if you insist on mixing your wasabi with your soy sauce, he'll have to turn his head away so he doesn't see that abomination.
"I'm very finicky about the traditional ways," he says.
The omakase is $35 for one or $45 for two and starts with a small bite and proceeds to include sashimi, nigiri, a hot dish and other dishes, including dessert. The menu changes based on seasonal availability.
"We use fresh local yellowfin, but the salmon comes from Scotland," he says. "We use local shrimp, local beeliner (snapper), flounder, things that I can get around Charleston."
The hot dish might a Szechuan-spiced pork belly or, for vegetarians, a Japanese curry. "It depends on what we get from Mother Nature," he says. "I stay away from pre-made. I do everything in-house, including my sauces."
Tucker says this set-up is great for both him and Sunrise Bistro owner Jason Appelt as it puts the space to use at night when it's normally empty, an arrangement that's become a popular way for downtown restaurateurs to manage the costs of real estate. And it gives Tucker an opportunity to present the more traditional sushi restaurant experience that he prefers.
Sunset Sushi, which also offers sake and wine, is open Tuesday through Saturday at 116A Spring Street. Tucker says that could change, so be sure to check the Facebook page for updates.