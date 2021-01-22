Downtown Charleston chef and sculptor meld old-world design with new style of meal service

Restaurants across the country have set up outdoor seating areas, sometimes grudgingly, in deference to municipal regulations and customer demand. Downtown Charleston chef Robert Berry has taken the format further and constructed what amounts to an en plein air kitchen, with stations for prepping, cooking and washing up.

The centerpiece of the Cannonborough-Elliotborough project, designed to facilitate small-scale weddings or the family festivities connected to grander affairs, is a wood-fired oven.

Unlike the Neapolitan ovens which have emerged as standard equipment at high-end pizza joints, the oven that Berry and local ceramicist Fiorenzo Berardozzi are building is meant to be multifunctional: Berry will be able to bake bread in it one day, and then shovel out the ashes to grill a goat alongside it.

“There are endless possibilities,” says Berardozzi, who also constructed the brick oven at Husk; he makes his own kilns to fire the tableware that’s a favorite of Charleston restaurants. “This is like something you see in the Italian countryside.”

Since the start of the pandemic, countless food-and-beverage professionals have fled the industry, while others have decided to stay on the path they were following prior to the public health and economic crisis, albeit with a mask on. Berry represents a rare example of a Charleston area chef homing in on what he liked best about the business and reorienting his work around it.

Still, he’s not the only one: BJ Dennis, for instance, after years of working private dinners and headlining events this month announced he’s moving to Bluffton to oversee the café program at a new specialty food outlet and ally with a cooperative of Gullah-Geechee farmers.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

“This is a restaurant without all of the things I didn’t care for,” Berry says of the Moses White Guesthouse, which, as the name implies, also comprises an overnight rental property. He plans to soon add a garden with chicken coop and apiary.

At restaurants such as the now-defunct Pancito & Lefty, Berry could end up spending nights on the phone or in the dish pit when a worker didn’t show up for his shift. By contrast, his current setup is supposed to be “a one-man show.”

Berardozzi points out that operating a hearth inspired by a two decade-old book presents more challenges than a modern automated kitchen. He predicts Berry will have to cook in it 8-10 times before he gets a handle on how the fire within behaves.

By that point, he promises, “you have a personal interaction with the food.”

And, if he lets his attention waver, the second-degree burns to prove it. As Berry acknowledges, stepping outside of the standardized restaurant setting isn’t without risk.