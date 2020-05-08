Downtown Charleston chef and daughter deal with pandemic by baking bread for those in need

“That one has rainbows and waterfalls on it,” Barker Berry said of a white paper bag she’d decorated using colored pencils and crayons for Barker’s Bread, a micro-scale outreach effort. She and her father, Robert Berry, have built their quarantine time around the project since Barker’s kindergarten was closed.

The bag was one of eight holding a round loaf of naturally leavened bread. Each was destined to be given to someone downtown who answered affirmatively when the Berrys asked: “Are you hungry?”

While Barker aims every day to come up with eight different designs, her father is shooting for consistency when he bakes. “It keeps me focused,” says Berry, whose last high-profile local project was Pancito & Lefty, where he served as chef-owner.

Berry admits he’s cooked long enough to let his mind wander in the kitchen. But he’s been conscripted into attentiveness by the fickleness of yeast, the presence of his daughter and the urgency of helping fellow residents who previously relied on passers-by for leftover restaurant food and spare change.

The resulting project may be as emblematic of the current state of food-and-beverage as any initiative to emerge over the past few weeks.

This much is true about the pandemic thus far: Schedules have changed. For many involved in the food-and-beverage business, the uncommitted days have come as a relief and may dictate the kind of lives they carve out in the future.

For example, although he hasn't quit thinking about feeding people, Berry now has time to spend with his two new puppies, Apollo and Zeus, as well as Barker, who like other children across the Lowcountry is learning at home.

“At school, I’d do, ‘What starts with A?’ ‘What starts with B?’ ” she says.

Instead, she’s now getting lessons in sourdough, which she shared with Mason Prep classmates via videoconference and administering an Instagram account dominated by dough.

Another pandemic reality: Out-of-work chefs are baking. Orlando Pagan, executive chef of Wild Common, is selling $8 loaves to his neighbors, The Bitter Southerner reported. Michael Zentner, chef de cuisine of Charleston Grill, is delivering focaccia, Charleston City Paper reported. “It’s an anchor,” Berry says of the four-hour production process.

It’s also preparation for what the pandemic will bring. Nobody knows precisely what restaurants will look like in a few months, but there’s likely to be more call for expertly made bread than snapper crudo.

Researchers say dining-out habits are bound to change. So will travel practices, which is why the Cannonborough Elliotborough house that Berry and his wife, interior designer Betsy Berry, were renovating as a short-term rental may end up as a private dining space.

“I think I may just have dinners here,” says Berry, who’s installing a wood-fired oven out back.

In the meantime, though, the two-story house functions as the headquarters of Barker’s Bread. Barker, a quintessential restaurant kid who once staged at Babas on Cannon and learned to write her name while snacking on charcuterie at goat.sheep.cow North, uses the dining room table as her bag decoration station.

Once the bread and bags are ready, the Berrys get on their bikes, pedaling through downtown until they’ve given away each loaf. This past Saturday, though, it was slightly more challenging than usual to find people in need. Restaurant-goers are back on the streets.