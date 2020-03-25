Dinner Delivered: Local arts champion swears by shrimp from Simply Seafood on Johns Island

Need inspiration for your next meal in? We’ve asked food producers (and food fans) around town for their favorite takeout and delivery dinners. Terry Fox is the co-founder and associate director of Charleston Arts Festival. He’s well known around town for his support of Lowcountry culture.

“In these days when Charleston’s dining scene is too often assessed on the basis of its sky-high pricing and flashy, overdone décor, there is a small new Johns Island business, which has quickly won a place in my heart: Simply Seafood, a sweet, very low key, African American-owned restaurant and seafood market on Maybank Highway.

"In addition to a comprehensive offering of delicious, Lowcountry-inflected fried seafood baskets, platters, boils, sandwiches, and salads, the warm and welcoming staff has an array of beautiful fresh fish, scallops and shrimp on offer for take-away through their market. Dining can be takeout or at picnic tables under the beautifully trees of their parking lot.

"Let’s give Simply Seafood lots of love as we ride out this crazy time.”