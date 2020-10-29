Dim sum is as close as your freezer with new take-home kit from Kwei Fei on James Island

Among the pre-pandemic dining experiences that I didn’t expect to replicate in 2020 was a January dim sum outing in Washington.

There’s frequently a wait on the weekends at Da Hong Pao, but the hostess’ list that Sunday lapped over multiple pages. Chinese New Year was officially the previous day, but the restaurant decided not to confine its lion-strutting fun to a single meal service. People had crowded into the dining room to eat good-luck dumplings while watching the two sets of energetic dancers weave between tables.

Their accompanying drumbeat drew aproned cooks out of the kitchen to watch the show, which no doubt contributed to the morning’s leisurely holiday pace. It took hours before a couple of seats at a shared 10-top freed up.

Almost everything about that day was incompatible with current dining norms (although we’d later learn our Da Hong Pao visit coincided with the Calabasas helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Lakers star Kobe Bryant, so it wasn’t entirely free of the specter of tragedy that’s defined this wretched year.)

It’s hard now to imagine spending an interminable time in a restaurant, sharing tea with unmasked strangers.

In other words, I’d pretty much given up on dim sum. But then Kwei Fei announced it was releasing take-home dim sum kits.

“Everything is still handmade at Kwei Fei and will be sold frozen with all accompanying sauces and herbs,” co-owner Tina Schuttenberg promised.

I didn’t want to count how many months had passed since I’d last had a turnip cake. I signed up for both $24.95 packages: Classics (char sui bao, shrimp shu mai and lamb dumplings) and Vegan (scallion pancake, vegetable dumplings and turnip cake.) Kwei Fei is also selling wine at retail prices for customers who want to pair their brunches the way the restaurant would.

Kwei Fei has done an exceptional job with its packaging. Each item is presented in a sealable plastic bag and clearly labeled and dated on a logo sticker affixed to its front. The bags are black, and the stickers are bright yellow. So after I tucked my haul into the freezer, it looked like I was planning some kind of Pittsburgh Steelers tailgate party.

Sign up for our food & dining newsletter. We publish our free Food & Dining newsletter every Wednesday at 10 a.m. to keep you informed on everything happening in the Charleston culinary scene. Sign up today! Email

Sign Up!

Actually, if football was on the agenda, I probably would have been better off buying wings, which Kwei Fei is now offering every Saturday. But the restaurant has long embraced the party aspect of dim summing, so the association wasn’t entirely off the mark.

As far as I know, the Schuttenbergs never invited lion dancers to James Island, but they’ve always turned up the music. In keeping with that practice, they’ve created a Spotify playlist to go along with dim sum defrosting.

“All they need is a quick reheat and you’re ready to brunch,” Kwei Fei’s Instagram account promised.

“Quick reheat” is a stretch. To activate both kits at once, I needed two skillets, a steamer pot, a sauce pot and a pair of spatulas. The instructions for the scallion pancake alone had nine steps. But the phrases “zero worries” and “no worries” both appeared on the overview sheet, which I would otherwise describe as rendered in worrisomely small print, so I pressed ahead.

The prep process was in fact surprisingly easy. If you can boil water, you can swing this. And if you burn the scallion pancake irredeemably, as I did, each kit comes with plenty of soy sauce and chili crisp.

Still, this project doesn’t sit on the instant end of the gratification spectrum. I was a few songs into the playlist before I was able to plate the compact shumai, oceanic and tender, making room in the pot for the thick-skinned dumplings bulging with cumin-scented ground lamb.

Ultimately, though, I think that’s a good thing. Everyone seems to be spending more time in the kitchen, but what’s been lost for those of us who aren’t eating inside restaurants is the chance to carve out time for someone else’s cooking.

That’s an important experience, even for the best home cooks: After all, no self-respecting artist would skip a gallery visit just because he or she knows how to paint.

Takeout is too speedy. Communing with a chef through a cookbook isn’t quite the same. Setting aside time for a restaurant meal, as I did on that long-ago morning at Da Hong Pao, is still worthwhile. Especially if it includes turnip cakes.