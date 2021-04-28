Detroit native brings coney island, a restaurant genre scarce beyond Michigan, to Beaufort

Doc Johnson’s father, who planted the idea in his son’s head that he ought to open a restaurant in homage to their hometown, hasn’t yet made it to J. Lee’s Coney Island in Beaufort. But the man has a good excuse.

“My dad has not come down just yet because he’s trying to figure out how we can get Vernors here,” Johnson explained, referring to the ginger ale that’s been a Detroit fixation since the 1860s.

While eaters across the country are familiar with Michigan coneys, in part because of the longstanding rivalry between next-door neighbors Lafayette Coney Island and American Coney Island, “coney island” to a Michigander doesn’t mean a hot dog topped with beanless beef chili, squiggles of yellow mustard and chopped white onions.

A coney island is the place where the iconic dish is served at all hours, along with a full breakfast menu; overstuffed sandwiches and assorted Greekisms, such as saganaki, avgolemono soup, buttered pita bread and salads teeming with salty feta cheese and canned beets.

Or maybe that’s too concrete a definition for the term applied to hundreds of independently owned restaurants in Detroit and its suburbs.

“It’s a lifestyle,” Johnson said when asked what coney island means.

As for how the coney came to bear a New York-sounding name, it was bestowed by the Greek and Macedonian immigrants who opened Detroit's first hot dog joints.

Many of them spent a short time in Brooklyn before heading west, or were at least aware of the association between its beachfront entertainment district and frankfurters. According to the 2012 book Coney Detroit, those restaurateurs liked the classy connotations of "Coney Island."

That phenomenon wasn't limited to Michigan: Eaters can find hot dogs called coneys in Texas, Oklahoma and Indiana.

But coney dogs are so entrenched in Michigan culture that one of the authors of Coney Detroit told Atlas Obscura that he once asked a restaurant owner why he called his place "Coney Island" even though he didn't serve coneys. Otherwise, the man said, nobody would know it was a restaurant.

In other words, the coney island format in Michigan is as significant as deli in New York and as beloved as diners in New England. Yet it’s virtually nonexistent outside of the state.

Johnson, who on April 19 opened J. Lee’s, never could figure out why.

“Growing up, it was the place where people on an everyday living income could go get great food that they knew was fresh,” Johnson said. “We felt the community here — not so much the affluent community, the community — needed a place where they could actually go that wasn’t going to be harmful to their body.”

Johnson is equally interested in his customers’ souls: He’s giving out free Bibles to guests. “The coney is a front for people’s spiritual benefit,” he said. Yet he’s still taking the time to grill his boiled hot dogs so they sit crisp beneath chili.

Transplanted Michiganders seem pleased with the results, he said, although they take at least as much pleasure in testing his Detroit knowledge. Johnson swears he hasn’t been stumped yet.

Still, the clearest indicator of Johnson’s Motor City cred is his claim that late-night French toast at a coney island beats anything served after midnight at a Waffle House. He has an extremely low opinion of the Atlanta-based chain, which doesn’t have any locations north of Toledo, Ohio.

J. Lee’s Coney Island is located at 2121 Boundary St., Beaufort. For more information, visit jleesconey.com.