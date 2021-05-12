Despite Independent Restaurant Coalition's success, SC owners unlikely to form state group

The U.S. Small Business Administration this week awarded the first $2 billion of Restaurant Revitalization Fund grants to more than 16,000 food-and-beverage places, including at least one Charleston area restaurant, which means some restaurant bank accounts by May 11 contained evidence of work by the Independent Restaurant Coalition.

“Without the IRC, I don’t know if it would have gotten done,” Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said in a press conference celebrating the $28.6 billion program designed to help restaurants overcome pandemic losses.

With the government still accepting grant applications, the IRC is keeping a tight focus on lining up federal assistance. But restaurant owners across the country, inspired by the grassroots organization’s influence and empowered by its success, are looking into forming similar groups at the state and local level.

Regional associations which have popped up since the start of the pandemic include New York City’s ROAR (Restaurants Organizing, Advocating and Rebuilding); FARE (Food, Agriculture, Restaurants and beverage Establishments) Idaho; Los Angeles’ Independent Hospitality Coalition and the Independent Restaurant Alliance of Oregon.

“Restaurant and chefs had a political voice in the past, but they’ve never used it for themselves,” IRC executive director Erika Polmar said. “They’ve used it to fight cancer or support farms.”

According to Polmar, the IRC has no plans to launch state chapters, although the idea has been floated. “I wouldn’t say never,” she said, stressing the organization’s short history and responsiveness to members’ needs.

Yet for now, if South Carolina independent restaurateurs want to come together to lobby for their interests, they’ll have to do exactly that.

Over the past year, food-and-beverage makers and sellers across the state have trekked to Columbia to address issues specific to the South Carolina hospitality industry.

Those include the alcohol curfew enacted in response to COVID-19; bills allowing some diners to openly carry handguns; oyster permit legislation and the prospect of E&J Gallo tasting centers. At the same time, restaurant owners are still contending with pandemic-related losses and various government-imposed fees.

Even so, Independent Restaurant Coalition leader and Charleston restaurant owner Michael Shemtov doubts any kind of official group will emerge in South Carolina, which has never been a hotbed of collective organizing. It is a leading tourist destination, though, which means most restaurant owners are exceptionally busy with day-to-day responsibilities.

“Somebody’s got to do the work to form it,” Shemtov said. “I don’t think you’re going to see that.”

Charleston restaurant owners already have the option to join the Lowcountry Hospitality Association, an arm of the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. Members who pay $700 in annual dues automatically receive membership in the South Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association and the National Restaurant Association.

In the eyes of Independent Restaurant Coalition stalwarts, the National Restaurant Association (NRA) and its affiliates serve an important function, but their leaders aren’t always attuned to the priorities of restaurateurs who own a single non-franchised restaurant.

The NRA in March acknowledged as much by hiring a new executive “to strengthen the association’s voice in speaking for restaurants of all sorts, including small independents.”

“Had it just been the MRA (Massachusetts Restaurant Association) and NRA, I don’t know that the world would have really understand the importance of restaurants and the suffering they went through,” said Jody Adams, the legendary Cambridge, Mass. chef and a founding member of Mass Restaurants United.

Adams continued, “What we’re trying to do is create a real working organization that can work in tandem with the MRA: We’re a little bit grittier and closer to the ground.”

When Adams and her colleagues first got together to petition state leadership to cap delivery fees and help restaurateurs cope with standing expenses during shutdowns, they weren’t certain they needed to exist as a standalone group.

But the obstacles encountered by many restaurant owners during the Paycheck Protection Program’s first round persuaded the grassroots crew that it needed to put newly gained political skills to lasting use.

“We felt was there was a whole swath of restaurants -- small independent sub shops; coffee shops; pizza places; little Mexican restaurants; little Vietnamese restaurants -- that needed representation,” Adams said. “A lot of MRA members have access to bankers and access to lawyers: I don’t know that the MRA necessarily understood the difficulty that those small independents had.”

Since its spring 2020 launch, Mass Restaurants United has worked with elected officials to expand outdoor dining; adjust liquor laws and create a statewide Distressed Restaurant Fund.

Its members also made sure that Massachusetts congressional delegation understood the significance of the Restaurants Act, the predecessor to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

“They’re all Democrats and they all love restaurants, so it was not a super heavy lift,” Adams said. “It was not the lift that the folks in Texas have.”

Sue Bette, owner of Bluebird Barbecue in Burlington, Vt., said Vermont Independent Restaurants has also benefitted from being in a small state where legislators are easy to reach.

“We were able to get in touch with folks in government just to let them know what was happening; we were able to have influence on restrictions,” Bette said.

Just as Mass Restaurants United wasn’t first conceived as a polished political network, Vermont Independent Restaurants began as a bunch of restaurant-owning friends who were worried about the future and needed a forum for talking about their fears.

“We got together for mutual support and that evolved into using our voices,” Bette said.

Bette called Vermont Independent Restaurant Association a “lifeline.”

“As we move into recovery, it’s unclear to me if last year was the hard year or the one coming up is,” Bette said. “But I do feel like at least we have a group working together.”

And at least in Massachusetts, Adams said, people in power are listening.

Boston is preparing to elect a mayor in November: A dozen candidates have entered the race, which became competitive when incumbent Marty Walsh resigned to join President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Every one of them, Adams said, has come up with a restaurant agenda.